Jessica Simpson shares a cheeky bikini image before her 40th birthday: "YES-HAW for my last days in my 30s"

Jessica Simpson is saying goodbye to her 30s.

The star took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself wearing a new cow print bikini from her line of Jessica Simpson Collection swimwear.

The 39-year-old fashion designer and singer paired the look with a see-through black cover-up with lace embroidery and a black hat with gold embellishment.

"YES-HAW to my last days in my 30s," Simpson captioned the snapshot, which showed the mother-of-three looking into the camera.

The author's label for "Open Book" also shared a photograph of the star who models the new two pieces while posing on the beach.

"Cancer Season! ✨ 🌟💫 The new summer swim is now available at jessicasimpson.com! 📸 @kristingram #JessicaSimpsonStyle #JessicaSimpsonSwim," reads the caption.

Simpson's birthday is July 10.

Last month, Simpson shared another photo of herself with a look from her collection: this time, workout shorts and a matching sports bra.

In the image, Simpson was drenched in sweat after an early morning training session as she flexed her leg muscles, showing off her incredibly toned calves.

"I woke up before the 3 children to come in and spend time with me, with me and with me. Move, move, move for your own mental health. She" captioned the photo.

In 2019, Simpson revealed her dramatic 100-pound weight loss after the star gave birth to daughter Birdie Mae.

Her trainer, Harley Pasternak, revealed last fall that the Simpson-shaped body is the result of her dedication to a more holistic lifestyle after the baby.