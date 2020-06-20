Jessica Tarlov criticizes the Trump campaign for the & # 39; reckless & # 39; march Tulsa: 'This is not the time to do it'

Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov criticized President Trump and his campaign on Friday for moving forward with a planned campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, saying they are being "irresponsible" and "reckless" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am delighted that they are distributing hand sanitizers and masks," Tarlov said in "The Story," referring to campaign measures to help combat the possible spread of the virus among attendees.

"But I've been hearing this topic of conversation over and over again, [that] a million people want to see President Trump," he added. "That's 10, 20, 30 million people [who] probably want to go see Beyonce. But right now she is not having a concert because she is irresponsible."

TULSA ARENA CALLS FOR TRUMP CAMPAIGN FOR COVID-19 WRITTEN MITIGATION PLAN BEFORE THE MEETING

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Friday that Saturday's rally at the BOK Center may continue as planned.

Earlier this week, the campaign announced plans to provide each attendee with a mask and hand sanitizer, and to check the temperatures of people at the gate of the arena. But Republican President Ronna McDaniel told Fox News that she believed the masks would be optional and that there has been no apparent social distancing plan or similar system for the indoor event.

FOX NEWS SURVEY: VOTERS SAY YES TO MASKS, NO TO MEETINGS

"The fact that the Trump campaign doesn't require people to wear masks, and you see that surprising number [Fox News poll], that 80 percent, including a large majority of Republicans, are in favor of that protocol, it shows how reckless this administration is to be with this, "Tarlov told guest host Ed Henry. "Tulsa has seen a nearly 60 percent increase in COVID cases. This is not the time to do it.

"Also, the president is going to win Oklahoma," added Tarlov. "It should be in another state right now, maybe somewhere else that doesn't have a peak."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Friday, Tulsa County had reported 2,070 total COVID-19 cases and 721 active cases. Both numbers were the highest in Oklahoma.

"I use the example of Beyonce to say that people are making decisions, people in leadership positions that benefit the American public to keep them safe. And yes, people can make their own personal decisions," said Tarlov.

"But if a voter feels this is their only chance to see President Trump and then they are going to go and put themselves in danger, there is a responsibility that the leader of the free world must take to say, 'You know what? Zoom for a little while longer. That's what health experts say. "

Julia Musto of Fox News contributed to this report.