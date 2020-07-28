Jessica Tarlov: Trump in coronavirus tests and voting by mail exposes his attitude & # 39; for you, not for me & # 39;

As the number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in the US approaches 150,000, President Trump continues to mismanage the federal response.

The President tests COVID-19 frequently, unlike the rest of us, and everyone who works closely with him is vetted. But he has only been seen in public once with a mask (in a hospital).

Trump was found to be unaware of social distancing rules, criticized his own health experts for not allowing a faster reopening of companies, spoke at large gatherings of thousands of people in Oklahoma and South Dakota, shared uninformed and downright dangerous ideas (using household disinfectants on people), and seems determined to open schools no matter what.

The President appears to operate under one set of rules and expects the rest of us to operate under another.

Unlike Trump, millions of Americans, including myself, cannot quickly retrieve coronavirus tests to find out if we have COVID-19. I recently had the test and it took me eight days to recover the results, I finally learned that I had a negative result for the virus.

And I was one of the lucky ones. Testing has taken up to two weeks in many cases, as coronavirus cases are on the rise in the South and Southwest, and the US continues to lag behind the testing capacity of the rest of the world.

But I don't live in the south or the southwest. I am in New York City, where the coronavirus is still with us but it is manageable. My Governor and Mayor have guaranteed that the tests will be widely available, and they will be quick.

But getting tested is not very helpful if you have to wait many days or even weeks to get the results. And right now, medical labs across the country are awash with tests from Florida, Arizona, Texas, California, and other states where the pandemic is rapidly getting worse.

It is almost impossible to open the economy in these circumstances.

In this context, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said last week that President Trump is evaluated "several times a day" and "he is the most evaluated man in the United States."

But then, Trump said it hasn't been tested as much. Who really knows? No one would deny that it is important that the president be free of coronavirus, especially after we learned Monday that National Security Adviser Robert O & # 39; Brien tested positive for the coronavirus.

But the dichotomy between how Trump is living and how millions of Americans are left without the ability to keep themselves and their families safe, let alone open their businesses, underscores a fundamental characteristic of this administration: rules for you but not for me. .

The test example is particularly egregious considering the president's rhetoric in recent months. He has regularly argued for less evidence to avoid having more cases see him wrong, logic that no one can understand, and has referred to the evidence as a "double-edged sword."

And while Trump has been doing his best to achieve a different tone in recent days when it comes to the severity of the virus, many Americans will not forget the 22 times he said the coronavirus would soon disappear. There is no doubt that our response has been delayed due to your refusal to take the virus seriously.

The reality is that the death count is the ultimate measure of the severity of the pandemic. No matter how many or few tests we run, the US is the leader by miles in the number of deaths from coronavirus. Deaths are not caused by testing. Deaths are caused by COVID-19 disease. If you don't test, you won't know the cause of these deaths, but people will continue to die and people will get sick.

If we stopped all medical tests to detect cancer, heart disease, and dozens of other diseases, the diseases would not go away. We could simply treat anyone for diseases and we would have no explanation of why people died.

Coronavirus testing is not the only area in which President Trump lives by a different set of rules. As elected officials on both sides of the aisle grapple with the reality of having an election during a pandemic, they are pressing to vote by mail so that their constituents can exercise their constitutional right to vote safely.

But Republican elected officials face strong winds against an unlikely source: the leader of his own party. President Trump continues to push the conspiracy theory that voting by mail is fraudulent.

Why? Because Trump fears that if too many Americans vote, he will close the presidential election in November. The truth is that there is no evidence that voting by mail generates widespread electoral fraud, despite the president's false claims.

Without letting reality get in his way, Trump recently tweeted that voting by mail will lead to the "most corrupt election in our nation's history."

Attorney General William Barr is the last member of Trump's Cabinet to sell this false theory, and tells Fox News's Maria Bartiromo that voting by mail would open "the floodgates of possible fraud."

Republicans are frustrated. For example, Republican County Chair in Fond du Lac County in Wisconsin, Rohn Bishop, recently said: "What the President is doing when he continues to say that this mail in the vote is fraudulent, is scaring our own voters from using a legitimate way to cast your vote We are hurting ourselves, and I don't think it's the wisest way. "

And guess what? The president himself votes by mail. And a large part of his inner circle has also done so. Vice President Mike Pence has. First Lady Melania Trump and the President's daughter Ivanka voted by mail. Kayleigh McEnany has done this more than 10 times.

Attorney General Barr has voted by mail. So have Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Trump's new campaign manager, Bill Stepien (as well as former campaign manager Brad Parscale).

Rules for you but not for me.

It is not new that Trump lives by a different set of rules than the rest of us. He claims he is always right, a "very stable genius" and the victim of the "deep state" of the "fake news" media and many other enemies. He regularly accuses those who say derogatory things about him of crimes, activities, including treason.

What is different this time is that when it comes to coronavirus testing and voting, Americans are denied their constitutional right to cast votes and many become seriously ill and die.

As the Supreme Court ruled, no one is above the law, not even the President. It is time for me to act like this.

