Jessie James Decker took her son to the emergency room for an & # 39; abnormal & # 39; infection from insect bite: & # 39; I had a lot of pain & # 39;

Jessie James Decker had to take her son to the emergency room after a "strange" accident.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old country singer revealed that her 2-year-old son Forrest suffered an insect bite that turned into something much more serious.

She shared the news on Instagram, along with a photo of her little boy enjoying a lollipop while lying on a hospital bed.

SAMMY HAGAR SAYS QUESTION & # 39; SICK & # 39; & # 39; EVEN DIE & # 39; WHAT NOT TO DO

"So the weirdest thing happened. Forrest gave his hiney an insect bite and after a few days it somehow turned into a staph that turned into a boil!" Decker wrote in the caption. "It was like a golf ball, it was very hard and it hurt a lot."

Forrest suffered from a "high fever", which resulted in a "night" trip to the hospital, where only Decker could accompany his son due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"They had to sedate it, cut it out and take it all out," the singer explained. "He handled it like a champion, but it was very sad to see him in so much pain! He couldn't believe this was happening. It was such a strange thing. He put on an antiobiotic and that helped a lot."

THE STAR OF FRIENDS, JENNIFER ANISTON REMEMBERS "TRYING TO TRY IT" WAS MORE THAN RACHEL: "I … FIGHTED WITH MYSELF"

He ended his post with a question: "Has this happened to anyone else?"

A handful of Decker commented to share similar scare stories.

"Yes! I'm a pediatric nurse in Brooklyn and we see things like this every day!" replied a fan. "I'm glad you handled it well."

Another fan who identified himself as an ER nurse said the incident "is not that rare."

"Yes! It happened to my daughters' butts around the same age too!" wrote another follower.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yes! This happens to my son after mosquito bites and ant bites. My son has bad reactions to almost any insect bite," revealed another fan. "Mosquito bites turn to welts but it never boils. Their ant bites turn to water blisters and they always put antibiotics on them."

Decker shares Forrest, as well as Vivianne, 6, and Eric, 4, with her husband, former soccer pro Eric Decker.