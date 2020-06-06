Jets & # 39; Jamal Adams joins protesters at the Dallas March George Floyd

Jamal Adams remains at the forefront of NFL players responding to the death of George Floyd.

The Jets' safety, which has been opened on Twitter and was part of a recent video of players demanding more responsibility from the NFL, joined protesters for a march in Dallas on Friday calling for an end to police brutality aimed at minorities. Adams, 24, from Texas, posted a video of himself marching on his Instagram story. Adams is seen with his right fist in the air as the people around him chant, "The stuff of black lives!"

“They say that each man is defined by his reaction to any given situation. Well, who would you like to define? Someone else or yourself? -Nipsey Hussle, ”Adams wrote on Twitter along with a retweet of the video.

The march is just one of the ways Adams has taken action since Floyd, an African American, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. Adams was one of more than a dozen NFL players on social media video posted Thursday that demanded that the NFL admit to its mistakes, condemn systemic racism and do more in the fight to end racial inequality. Commissioner Roger Goodell responded Friday by doing exactly that, saying the league had been "wrong" by not listening to the players and that they are committed to helping.

Adams was also one of the toughest critics of Saints quarterback Drew Brees, and called the former Super Bowl winner's first apology regarding his stance on kneeling players during the national anthem, "bulls-t "

The former LSU star, who had 6.5 sacks for the Jets last season, issued a full statement after Floyd's death.

"We cannot let these conversations die and we cannot forget the ones we have lost," Adams wrote. "Stop killing us."