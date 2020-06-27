Jets' Adam Gase wants Jamal Adams & # 39; on our team & # 39 ;: & # 39; He has been one of our best players & # 39;

Jamal Adams may want to retire, but New York Jets head coach Adam Gase has every intention of keeping the youth safe.

Gase told reporters during a conference call on Friday that he wants to stay with Adams, who has publicly disagreed with the franchise about his rookie contract.

"I want Jamal on our team," Gase said bluntly. "He has been one of our best consistent players and boys we had last year. The value he brings to this team and what he does not only on game day, but also in practice."

Adams has made it very clear in recent weeks that he is not happy with his contract. He reportedly provided a list of equipment he wants to be traded with, but the organization does not appear to budge.

The Jets want him to play his rookie contract, which would keep him capped at $ 7.1 million this year and then $ 9.9 million on his fifth-year option next season. Adams is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and if a trade occurred, the Jets would likely ask for a high price in return.

Gase also addressed her relationship with Adams after reports emerged last week that it was a factor in Adams' desire to leave.

"My relationship with Jamal has been good from the moment I got here," he said. "We had a lot of discussions throughout the season trying to find ways to win. For me, we have always gotten along well. There has been a lot of dialogue between us, especially on issues of type on and off the field. "

Gase did not comment on the situation itself, but seemed hopeful about a favorable outcome for both sides.

"This is a difficult part of the business, when one of your best players is working on things with our organization," said Gase. "We have to find a way to get to a good place, to take him back, to the right place and ready to go."

Associated Press contributed to this report.