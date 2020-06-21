Jets agree to wide receiver Denzel Mims

The Jets agreed to strike a deal with Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims, his second-round draft pick in April, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce the move.

Mims is in dire need of a Jets offense that lost its best player, Robby Anderson, to Carolina in free agency. Elected 59th overall, you will earn a four-year contract worth approximately $ 5.5 million.

The Jets have signed just one of their nine 2020 recruits, fifth-round cornerback Bryce Hall of Virginia.

Mims will join a receiving group that includes the addition of free agent Breshad Perriman and slot receiver Jamison Crowder. Mims is coming off a strong 2019 season with 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns.