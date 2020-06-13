Jets bust Christian Hackenberg is trying to become a professional pitcher

Christian Hackenberg is betting on his big right arm to revive his professional sports career.

It just won't be in soccer.

The former Jets quarterback, during an interview with NBC 10 in Philadelphia On Saturday he said he is trying to become a pitcher. According to a social media video posted on the network, Hackenberg was throwing at more than 90 miles per hour.

"As simple as I can put it, I just want to compete with the man," said Hackenberg. "I've had my trials and tribulations with the NFL. I was successful and I had that roller coaster." "At the end of the day, I'm sitting here at 25, and for me, like I said, I feel like I have a lot left in the tank."

The former Penn State star has baseball experience, having played high school at the Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia. There he struck out 30 hitters in 47 games and hit .378 over three seasons, according to MaxPreps. He is currently working with Ryan Kulik, the head baseball coach at Rutgers University Camden, who was drafted by the Cardinals in 2008,

Hackenberg may have to wait until 2021 to make professional baseball a reality with this year's minor league season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hackenberg never played in an NFL regular season game after being drafted in the second round (51st overall) by the Jets and then-general manager Mike Maccagnan in 2016. Although the 6-foot-4, 228-pound player He is known for his great arm, he fought with his decision making and precision. He jumped around the NFL between the Raiders, Eagles, and Bengals before being out of the NFL prior to the 2018 regular season.

Hackenberg had a second chance at soccer in 2019 with the Memphis Express of the short-lived football league alliance, but it took him less than three games to lose his initial job. Hackenberg had 32 of 62 passes for 277 yards, three interceptions and no touchdown in two and a half games, all of which were Memphis losses.