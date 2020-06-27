Jets coaches rave about Frank Gore's leadership and work ethic

The Jets' offensive managers seem dizzy from the addition of veteran running back Frank Gore.

The team signed the 37-year contract with a one-year, $ 1.05 million contract in May. Head coach Adam Gase and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, who coached Gore in 2018 with the Dolphins, were excited for Gore on Friday.

"Oh my gosh, I could go on with this for a long time," Loggains said when asked about Gore. “When you can really be around him for a year and watch him work and watch the intensity with which he prepares every day. This boy has the last chip on his shoulder. He still feels like the guy who's trying to survive and make it for another year. "

Gore has played for 15 seasons and is number 3 on the all-time list. The Jets hope he can team up with Le’Veon Bell to give them a better running game than last season when they had the 31st career offense in the league.

"The leadership that it brings is one of those things that you need to see because it's unique," Gase said. “The impact it has on men is phenomenal. When the boys see him practice and play games, especially practice, I think the boys are amazed at how he practices, how hard it is, the volume he always wanted to take when he was there. He's a unique guy in the locker room. You don't have much of a chance to find a boy who will be a future Hall of Famer. His ability not only to help us on the field but also to help us in the building is something that one gets excited about as a coach. ”

Gase reiterated what linebacker C.J. Mosley recently said of the Jets discussing as a team at training camp how they would handle any social justice protests like kneeling during the national anthem this season.

"This is something we will discuss as a team when we have a chance to get back together," said Gase. "Where I was for three years before (the Dolphins) we had several guys who got on their knees and my philosophy has always been that I'm here to support the players." The organization is going to support the players. "

Gase did not say whether he will kneel next to the players.

Gase praised how the Jets handled their virtual low season show this spring.

“I was very impressed with how our players handled it. They did a great job, ”he said. “The participation was outstanding. … It just shows great dedication from this group of guys. "