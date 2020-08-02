Jets cut longtime guard Brian Winters on salary move

Brian Winters has been with the Jets through three general managers and three head coaches, but his time with the team ended on Sunday.

The Jets pitched Winters, ending their long career with the team. The 29-year-old guard was the oldest player in the Jets. The team led him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played in 89 games, starting 79 for the team.

The place on Winters' list seemed to be in jeopardy during the offseason. The Jets will save about $ 7.3 million in cash and cap space by cutting Winters. He was thought to be a victim of the cap earlier in the offseason, but the Jets held on to him. The team signed guard Greg Van Roten in free agency and brought Alex Lewis, leaving Winters without a starting point.

It looked like the Jets were going to let Winters fight for a job at training camp, but instead cut it off before camp practice started. The Jets were likely waiting for his physical to pass before releasing him. It would have been a risk for the Jets if he were injured on training ground and then they would be in danger of paying their $ 7 million salary this year.

Winters started nine games as a right guard last season before a shoulder injury ended his year.

Former general manager John Idzik selected Winters and was one of the last Jets players to remain in the Rex Ryan era. Only Quincy Enunwa has been with the team since the Idzik / Ryan days and has been scrapped for the season. Of the players on the active roster, linebacker Jordan Jenkins and defensive tackle Steve McLendon, who joined the Jets in 2016, are now the oldest players.

Winters' legacy with the Jets will be tough. He seriously injured his left shoulder at training camp last year, but played with the injury. Winters battled a torn abdominal muscle in 2017 to play. His 89 games played are the fifth highest for a guard in Jets history.

The Jets signed Winters with a four-year, $ 29 million contract in January 2017. The deal no longer had any money guaranteed, so the Jets won't have a dead money charge this season for Winters.

"(He is) a guy who just fought, fought his tail all year after injuring his shoulder in the preseason and fighting," general manager Joe Douglas said in February at the NFL Scouting Combine. "And it's going to be hard to find a better teammate, a tougher guy than Brian Winters." … I have heard a lot of optimism and positive things about his rehabilitation. So again, seeing him in the locker room, you know, it's always good to see Brian. He has a big smile on his face and is an exceptional Jet. "

Without Winters, the Jets are sure to have a completely different offensive line than the one that started last year. The Jets will have five new starters. Lewis, the left guard, is the only projected starter who was with the team last year.