Jets' Jamal Adams admits he's "trying" to be traded to Cowboys in the middle of a rift with the team

New York Jets star Jamal Adams has disclosed that he wants to be traded from the team that originally selected him and admitted on Sunday that there was a team he hopes to go to.

Adams was asked on Sunday if he was "coming to Dallas."

JETS STAR JAMAL ADAMS OFFICIALLY COMMERCIAL REQUEST, LISTING POTENTIAL DESTINATIONS: REPORTS

Security replied, "I'm trying, brother."

Adams has informed the team that he wants to be changed, and asked the team to give him permission to search for an exchange, according to multiple reports. Adams, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, and has made it known that he wants to be paid.

The Jets want him to play his rookie contract, which would keep him capped at $ 7.1 million this year and then $ 9.9 million on his fifth-year option next season. Adams is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and if a trade occurred, the Jets would ask for a high price in return.

Just a few hours before reports of requesting a New York exchange, Adams responded to a fan on Instagram and spoke about the contract negotiations and concluded by saying, "Maybe it's time to move on!"

Ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the team would begin contract talks with Adams after the draft ended. But last month, there were reports that talks stalled between the two sides. And then, last week, Adams called the Jets for their inaction to extend their contract, which eventually led to him requesting a trade.

The Cowboys were on the list of teams with which he would like to be traded, but the Jets are in no condition to comply with Adams' request.

Adams, a two-time Pro Bowler, was a first-team All-Pro pick in 2019. He had 75 total tackles, with an interception that was returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery that resulted in a score, and 6.5 bags. Adams, who will soon be 25, has his best years ahead of him, so he can expect teams to request his services.

