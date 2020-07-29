Jets may quarantine quarterback as precaution

This season offers so many challenges and obstacles for NFL teams to overcome when dealing with COVID-19.

One that the teams are dealing with is what happens if there is an outbreak of the virus in one position. The quarterback would be the most troublesome position for that to happen. One solution the Jets have discussed is to have a quarterback quarantined.

"We've talked a lot about that," coach Adam Gase said Tuesday. "We are still trying to figure out some of these things that will come up and the best way to go. Once you start traveling there during the regular season, especially when we have some trips to the west coast, we have to keep talking about these kinds of things. and discover what is the best thing to do if something happens that we would have a very good response to it. The good thing now is that we have time. "

The Jets have a few weeks before practice begins and they still have six weeks before the season begins.

The Jets have four quarterbacks on their roster: Sam Darnold, Joe Flacco, David Fales, and rookie James Morgan. One of them could be in quarantine.

The Jets had a player who decided not to participate in the 2020 season on Tuesday and two were placed on the reserve / COVID-19 list.

Offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi, who didn't enter a game last season, is the first Jets player to choose not to participate due to fears about the coronavirus. Players have until early next week to make their decision.

Additionally, the Jets placed two rookies on the reserve / COVID-19 list. CB Bryce Hall, his fifth-round pick, and DB Shyheim Carter were included in the list. The list does not mean that they tested positive for the virus. It is also for players who have been in contact with someone who has the virus. They can be activated when they are healthy.

Gase said the team's CEO Christopher Johnson has been calling all the players on the roster since the news came out last week on allegations of racist and sexist comments by his brother, Woody, who is the ambassador for United States in the United Kingdom. Gase said Christopher called him when the reports came out to assure him they were not true. … Darnold said Tuesday was his first day inside the Jets' training center. He was among the first group of players to be tested for the virus as of Friday. Players must have three negative tests before they are allowed to enter the team building. Most of the players underwent their first tests on Tuesday.