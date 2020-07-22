Jets owner Woody Johnson, accused of sexist and racist comments, and Jamal Adams have a strong reaction.

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, who is President Trump's ambassador to the United Kingdom, has been charged with making "racist and sexist comments to staff" and using "his position in government to benefit business of the President in the UK, "according to a CNN story.

The allegations come a week after the Washington Post reported allegations of sexual harassment, verbal abuse, and a toxic workplace in the NFL's Washington franchise.

LIVE SPORTS READY TRUMP BUT SAYS IT WILL NOT TUNE IF PLAYERS KNEE DURING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM: "THE GAME IS OVER FOR ME"

According to the report, some of Johnson's comments about women's physical appearances were "embarrassing" and it was a process for Johnson to accept an event for International Women's Day. CNN quoted a source as saying: "He has said some pretty sexist and racist things."

Jets strong security Jamal Adams, who has been at the forefront of offseason news, which includes requesting a franchise swap, took his thoughts to Twitter, suggesting the team needs a new ownership.

“We need the RIGHT people at the top. Bad is wrong! Adams wrote.

NFL FACING SERIES OF ENDING QUESTIONS, UNSERTAINED ANSWERS

"The right thing is the right thing. Bad is wrong, "Adams added." If you don't think this is wrong, you are part of the problem, not the solution. "

When Johnson was asked about the allegations, he did not deny them. He responded by saying that it is an "honor of a lifetime" to serve as an ambassador and "to lead the talented and diverse team of the United States Mission in the United Kingdom."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

"I greatly appreciate the extraordinary work that each and every team member does to strengthen and deepen our vital partnership," added Johnson.

According to the report, the Trump administration had no comment on the allegations.