Jets ready for initial coronavirus testing

The Jets will take another step to start training camp on Friday.

Rookies, quarterbacks, and injured players will have their initial COVID-19 tests at the team's training center. Then they will be tested again on Monday. If they test negative twice, they will be allowed to enter the building on Tuesday.

The rookies were due to show up for training camp last Tuesday, but the Jets delayed testing for three days to better understand the protocols, which were agreed Monday night. The entire team is slated to show up for testing on Tuesday. Training camp can start after players are tested and undergo physical exams. Players are fighting for an extended acclimatization period to start training camp before actual practice begins.

The team also signed security for third-round pick Ashtyn Davis on Thursday. It is a four-year, $ 4.9 million agreement. The Jets now have their entire draft class under contract.