Jets replace head coach after injury plague in 2019

The Jets have made a change at the top of their training room roster.

Jets head coach John Mellody, who has been with the organization for the past 24 years, has been replaced by his longtime assistant Dave Zuffelato, according to an ESPN report. A league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the move, which will leave Mellody with the team as a consultant.

Mellody started with the Jets in 1996 as assistant coach during the Rich Kotite regime and spanned eight head coaches: Bill Parcells, Al Groh, Herman Edwards, Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan, Todd Bowles and Adam Gase, the current head coach. . He served as head coach under the Mangini regimes through Gase.

The Jets, who finished 7-9, suffered a particularly dramatic and injury-devastated season in 2019, forced to place 21 players in the injured reserve, including linebackers CJ Mosley and Avery Williamson, catcher Quincy Enunwa and cornerback Trumaine. Johnson, everyone is expected to be key contributors. Quarterback Sam Darnold missed three games with mononucleosis.

Only seven of the original 22 projected headlines played each game. It is unknown if the eruption of injuries was part of the team's decision to make the change, nor is it known if it was a move made by Gase, general manager Joe Douglas, or both.