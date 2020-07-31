Jets, the great Nick Mangold mocks Jamal Adams for the loyalty of the Seahawks

Nick Mangold is not buying it.

In Jamal Adams' first availability of media after his trade with the Seahawks, the former Jet said "the plan is to retire here" in Seattle. Mangold, who played all 11 NFL seasons with the Jets, found it ironic.

The two-time All-Pro center appointment in the first team tweeted The Post's story about Adams' comments, adding a GIF of Kevin Malone from The Office laughing with amusement.

Of course, fans have heard this Adams sentiment before.

Before and during his public confrontation with Jets management over the status of his contract, Adams said he wanted to be a "Jet for Life." In December, he told reporters: "I would love to be here [in New York], I would love to be part of this organization. It is my vocation."

Apparently, he had someone else on the other line while leaving New York.

"This is my vocation, man," Adams told reporters on Thursday. "I am here to stay and I am excited to be a Seattle Seahawk."

Although he demanded an extension of the contract with the Jets, Adams and the Seahawks have agreed that the 2019 first-team All-Pro will play the 2020 season under his rookie contract.

In the lead-up to the trade, Adams publicly criticized head coach Adam Gase for lack of leadership and general manager Joe Douglas for not being honest. The successful deal bested the Jets with two first-round picks, a third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald.

"When I got the call, I honestly burst into tears of joy," Adams said.