Jeweler Weighs in on Christine’s Engagement Ring

We contacted one of the best jewelers in California to intervene in Selling Sunset's massive engagement ring, Christine Quinn.

Screen Rant contacted one of the best jewelers in California to weigh on Sell ​​Sunset & # 39; s star, Christine Quinn's massive engagement ring. From the cost of the flare to the carat, Brilliant Earth's senior vice president of merchandising and retail expansion gave his best estimates on the striking and modern rock of the diva.

Sell ​​Sunset & # 39; s Queen Bee Christine Quinn surprised fans in the first episode of the second season with a spectacular engagement ring. The diamond, which in our opinion did not have enough display time, dazzled when Christine told everyone about her recent engagement to (her now husband) Christian Richard. So because the ring totally captivated us, we decided to do our own digging to learn more about its unique flare. We checked in with San Francisco-based ethical jewelry company Brilliant Earth to get a better idea of ​​what exactly Christine is flaunting her left finger. They even gave us similarities too! Experts know better, right?

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Sunset Sale 2: What We Know About Mary Fitzgerald's Wedding Dress

Earth Earth Senior Vice President of Merchandising & Retail Expansion Kathryn Money spilled tea over her thoughts on Christine Quinn's engagement ring. She said, "MEIt appears to feature a 4.5-5.0 carat marquise set of diamonds in a white or platinum six-prong setting and a luxurious diamond-embellished band. "

She also gave us an approximate price for the ring saying "Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the central gemstone, we estimate the cost of the ring at approximately $ 125,000-175,000 USD. " The ring is a total wonder, and since it is a marquise cut diamond it is also very hot right now for future brides. So of course Brilliant Earth has a few likenesses! Here are some that Money recommends: Luxe Sienna Diamond Ring, Karina Diamond Ring, and Gramercy Diamond Ring.

No wonder Christine wore such an elegant and expensive engagement ring. After all, she's the trendsetter on the show, and she never fails to grab attention not just for her fashion statements, but for her bold (and sometimes malicious) comments to fellow co-stars. Who can forget that he called Mary Fitzgerald about whether or not he had a second exclusive bachelorette party? The ultra expensive marquise cut diamond is exactly what we envision. Sell ​​Sunset Starlet to have on your left finger.

Next: Selling Sunset 2: What We Know About Christine Quinn's Gothic Wedding

Source: Shining Earth

90 Day Fiancé fans recreate Big Ed in the Viral Tiktok trend & # 39; I like the view & # 39;