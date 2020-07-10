Jewish NFL player Mitchell Schwartz says DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts come from "a place of ignorance"





"I really don't think DeSean means any kind of hatred or anything," said Schwartz. "I think it came much more from a place of ignorance."

Jackson posted a series of anti-Semitic posts on Instagram over the weekend, one of which included a quote about Jews falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler. He has since apologized for the posts, which he said were misinterpreted.

Schwartz, a Jewish offensive lineman, played a season with Jackson in college. He told CNN's Don Lemon on Thursday that he believed the posts were the product of ignorance, not malice. Schwartz said he has not spoken to Jackson directly.

"He reached out to the Jewish community there, to the rabbis and to other people, so I know he definitely has a support system for the Jewish people," said Schwartz. "I trust them."

But citing a recent spike in anti-Semitism, he said his message to Jackson would be to take the power of his platform seriously. "I think we are realizing how much power we have, obviously on the field, but also outside," Schwartz said. "Now we have an opportunity to shed light (on the rise in anti-Semitism) and hopefully make a change for the better." On his own social media on Thursday, Schwartz shared his support for Black Lives Matter and the fight against anti-Semitism. "I hope that we can use this moment to shed light and raise awareness of the hatred and oppression that the Jewish community still faces while standing firm with the Black Lives Matter movement," he said. "We can only change if we denounce racism in all its forms." Jackson's publication, to which Schwartz and other Jewish NFL members responded, included a passage that claimed to quote Hitler as saying that blacks were "the true children of Israel", and that white Americans would be terrified to learn that they had been "mistreating, discriminating and lynching them," show screenshots published by the Philadelphia Inquirer and other publications. The passage is often cited by those who argue that Hitler was not racist, according to Snopes.com In a different post, he shared a specific paragraph referring to a Jewish plan to "extort America" ​​and achieve "world domination." Jackson addressed the reaction in a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday. "I just want to extend an apology on my behalf and for what I stand for, because you know, I am fair and I never want to discourage any race or person," Jackson said. He also said that he regretted having published about Hitler. "I really didn't realize what this passage was saying," Jackson said in a statement on Instagram. "Hitler has caused terrible pain to the Jews like the pain that African Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting against anti-Semitism and racism. It was a mistake to publish this and I really apologize for publishing it and I regret any damage it has caused." .

CNN's Harmeet Kaur contributed to this report.





