Jihoon Still Doesn’t Have a Job

90 day fiancé: the other way It has provided fans with a sneak peek ahead of Season 2. And, by the looks of it, 30-year-old Jihoon Lee has yet to set his sights on a solid career. Deavan Clegg, 23, will move from Salt Lake City, Utah to Seoul, South Korea permanently in Season 2, but as the series progresses, he expresses his concern to Jihoon about who is going to support his family. .

Season 1 of 90 day fiancé: the other way introduced viewers to Jihoon and Deavan. Jihoon and his parents flew to Las Vegas to spend time with Deavan and daughter Drascilla. After spending three and a half weeks together previously, Deavan and Jihoon became pregnant, making the couple eager to get married and moving to Seoul as a family of four.

The season 2 preview shows Deavan living alone in the United States with his two children, Drascilla and Taeyang. Speaking to his other half via video call, Jihoon says, "I got a new job"and when Deavan asks"How much do they pay"Jihoon responds concerned"I do not knowWatch the full clip below:

It seems like the money for Jihoon and Deavan has always been a topic of discussion. During season 1, Jihoon admitted to debt, and in advance of season 2, Deavan said that she is the only one who financially supports the family while also caring for her two young children. Jihoon and Deavan had a big argument in the previous series when Jihoon quit his job as a used cell phone salesman.

Jihoon and Deavan met on a dating app, and their relationship has progressed extremely fast since they found out that they were expecting a baby together within a few weeks of their reunion. Her son Taeyang was born on April 10, 2019. When Deavan was pregnant with Teayang, Jihoon was not the best at keeping a job. Now, from the looks of it, Deavan is about to put up with a lot more stress in Season 2 of 90 day fiancé: the other way. Before season 2, the couple had been the mother of two different countries. However, Deavan had to stay in Seoul longer than expected due to the Coronavirus in 2020. Living permanently together as a family was probably a long time ago. And just as Deavan probably expects some of the weight to be lifted from his shoulders on the move to Seoul, it appears that her husband is not holding him on the job front.

Source: 90 Day Fiance

