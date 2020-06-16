Jim Carrey raises the conspiracy theory that Trump may be the first American president to defect

Jim Carrey presented a conspiracy theory to his Twitter followers warning that Donald Trump could be the first president of the USA. USA In deserting to a foreign country.

The 58-year-old "Kidding" star shared the message along with another politically charged artwork he created. His latest painting seems to show Russian President Vladimir Putin cheerfully holding a model of what Air Force One looks like in his hands.

"Be careful with diplomatic missions to Moscow before the November elections" Carrey tweeted with the paint. "Given the list of possible charges he faces, Traitor Trump may be the first American president to defect."

The actor appears to be suggesting that Trump will make preliminary trips to Russia in an effort to defect if Joe Biden wins the presidential election in November. The actor suggests that various investigations conducted into Trump's alleged ties to the Russians could mean that he will face charges once he is no longer officially the president of the United States.

The political publication comes months after Carrey publicly stated that he would no longer share such paintings.

"For me, that was like a time, and it has been a time, where I just wanted to be the lighthouse that said: 'Hey, stay away from the rocks, you're going to the rocks,'" he told Yahoo. Entertainment. in January. "We are still heading for the rocks, but I have decided: 'You understand my message, I no longer need to be immersed in it.' I think after a while … you get caught up in that kind of thing. "

However, it wasn't long before the "Sonic the Hedgehog" actor returned to his old ways, criticizing Trump and his cohorts through works of art. In May, he shared a picture of the Grim reaper giving Donald Trump the middle finger, suggesting he was jealous of the President's death toll stemming from his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also shared a painting of Trump dressed as the mayor of the 1975 movie "Shark," originally portrayed by Murray Hamilton, demanding that people jump into the water even though it is not safe.

"Trump is willing to risk countless lives to save his economic record. He has completely become the mayor of Jaws " the actor wrote in the tweet accompanying the painting.