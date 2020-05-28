Jim Cornette criticizes AEW for how they have reserved Nyla Rose | Newsdio

Jim Cornette recently reviewed AEW's Double or Nothing PPV on his Drive Thru podcast. By the way, Cornette was not a fan of PPV, except for a couple of moments (mainly MJF) here and there.

One of the elements of the program Cornette spoke about was the AEW Women's Championship match between Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida. Cornette was not a fan of the party's tough elements, but she praised Nyla Rose for her skill and subsequently criticized AEW for the way they've booked her during her time at the company.

"Nyla Rose could have been a damn beast like Awesome Kong was in her TNA career," Cornette began. "If they didn't want to take advantage of the built-in controversy of the transgender athlete and the natural advantage of hormones and / or anatomics, and it's fair, blah, blah, blah."

Cornette could elaborate, saying "She weighs 200 pounds, is three times bigger than anyone else in that division, and takes more punches and is hit and hit more than any of them." She has been defeated by a fucking 90-pound schoolgirl. It has been beaten and sold to everyone on the list. "

In a final wave of anger, Cornette would explain why she hated the tough elements of the party, saying she doesn't think female artists should be taking those kinds of punches. "But now they're using it in a No DQ game; chairs, tables, barricades, and knocks on the concrete floors? If it doesn't hurt a girl, be it a 200-and-seventy-pound girl or Hikaru Shita who probably weighs 135 pounds, maximum, why should a 275-pound man sell it?

