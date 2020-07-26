Jim Daly: The Coronavirus Pandemic Continues, But Faith Can Still Help Us

As we enter the sixth month of the global coronavirus pandemic here in the United States, Americans are tired of the cost that the silent but virulent pathogen is taking on all sides of everyday life.

Cases and deaths continue to rise, leaving many with a difficult but practical question:

What use is faith in the face of a destructive and fugitive virus that seems immune to our prayers to crush it?

It is a fair but theologically difficult question.

My brief response to such a dilemma is that faith is more critical than ever, so as not to spiral into despair and despair.

Since February, my family and I have been asking the Lord to stop COVID-19, and we have believed all along that an almighty and almighty God could do it.

We still do.

But we cannot always see what the Creator of the world does. He is at work even though I cannot clearly discern what he is doing. I have often compared him to a chess master.

Because He can see everything, God sees the end from the beginning. If the world is the chessboard and we are its pieces, your first move is always with the last one in mind. However, because we ignore the larger plan, we are often frustrated by its actions.

Just because something doesn't make sense to me doesn't mean it doesn't make sense.

If the presence of God were based on the absence of disease and death, no one would believe in the Divine.

For starters and perspective, death is part of the normal course of life. It is the human condition. Second, by most estimates, hundreds of millions of people have been killed by pests and pandemics, and many have succumbed over the past two thousand years.

Since the "Antonine plague" in the 2nd century that claimed more than 5 million people to the "Spanish flu" that eliminated more than 100 million worldwide in the first part of the twentieth devastating and widespread disease has been the norm throughout history is not the exception.

For those who may wonder why God allows suffering, I encourage you to look at the cross. Christianity is the only major religion that teaches that God suffered and even died, a reminder that he is intimately familiar with and empathetic with our pain and sorrow.

I believe that the source of much of the current anguish is based on our excessive dependence on the government to find solutions to our problems, and a lack of trust in God. Yes, our elected officials and other representatives must do their part, but they can only do so much humanely.

As a Christian, my hope, trust, and faith are not in the President or the other members of the government. Nor do I place them on highly talented scientists who are operating around the clock to develop a vaccine or find safe and effective treatments for those with COVID-19.

Instead, my hope and faith are found in Jesus Christ.

The Bible commands us to pray for our elected leaders, regardless of party or ideological bent. Strong and solid leadership provides the best opportunity for citizens to prosper in an imperfect world.

But be careful: it was the psalmist who once advised: "Do not trust princes, mortal men, who cannot save."

Then, what are we going to do?

A few months ago, I had the pleasure of interviewing John Burke, author of a great book, "Imagine Heaven: Near-Death Experiences, God’s Promises, and the Exhilarating Future That Tewaits You".

In the book, John examined the stories of more than a thousand people who claimed to have a near-death experience: surgeons, commercial airline pilots, pastors, bank presidents, university professors, and more.

As I read, I was amazed at how quickly we become involved in the difficulties of this world and do not look forward to the promises of Heaven. What the themes in the book of John describe is overwhelmingly beautiful: a reminder so that Christians do not obsess over the trials and tribulations of this world, but look beyond them.

My faith reminds me that our current problems will finally pass. The rain will stop, the clouds will part, and the sun will one day shine again. What I see is not all that it is, nor will it ever be.

I like the way the late Eugene Peterson once interpreted the words of the apostle Peter in the New Testament:

"Keep a cool head. Stay alert … Keep your guard up. You are not alone in these difficult times … keep a firm grip on faith. Suffering will not last forever. Won" It will be a long time before that this generous God, who has great plans for us in Christ, eternal and glorious plans that are!

Amen.

