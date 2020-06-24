Jim Edmonds attacks marriage & # 39; without love & # 39; with Meghan King Edmonds

Jim Edmonds threw more insults at his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds, and praised his new girlfriend, Kortnie O & # 39; Connor, for pulling him out of a "hole" after his "loveless" marriage.

Edmonds, 49, dedicated a thank you post to O'Connor on Instagram. "If it wasn't for this girl, I don't think I'd be here now," he wrote. "It is surprising that she risked Mexico one more weekend and pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever."

The former professional MLB player added: “I was in such a dark place; one that I didn't think could happen to me. "

Edmonds then did some digging on his separated wife.

“I was going through hell and ending a loving and abusive relationship. The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into chaos, ”he said.

In recent months, both Jim Edmonds and 35-year-old Meghan King Edmonds have accused each other of being abusive.

Edmonds and the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star broke up in 2019 after a major sexting scandal and other allegations that the former MLB player was cheating on his wife with their children's babysitter. Both Edmonds and the babysitter denied the allegations.

The former professional athlete filed for divorce in October 2019. The parents are still in a bitter divorce process. They are also fighting for child support payment amounts for their children, Aspen, 3, and their twin children Hayes and Hart, 2.