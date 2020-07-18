Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker return time at the Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio – Golf, at a professional level, is a young men's game.

A look at the world rankings will show you that among the top 20 ranked players, only three have turned 40: Tiger Woods, 44, who is 14th, Adam Scott, 40, who is ninth. . and Matt Kuchar, 42, who is ranked 20th.

The rising stars in golf have not yet reached 30 or have just overshadowed that threshold: No. 1 ranked Rory McIlroy is 31, No. 2 Jon Rahm is 25, No. 3 Justin Thomas is 27, No. 7 Bryson DeChambeau is 26, No. 13 Collin Morikawa is 23 years old and ranks ahead of Woods.

You get the picture.

It is a young men's game.

"It's like that," Jim Furyk, 50, agreed after shooting a 4-under-68 player in Friday's second round of the Memorial to enter the weekend in a draw for the eighth, five shots clear.

Furyk, the captain of the 2018 Ryder Cup, is tied with Steve Stricker, 53, and good friend, who is the current captain of the US Ryder Cup Stricker, who won the Memorial in 2011, shot a 5 -under 67 on Friday and also has 4-under for the week.

Vijay Singh, who is 57 years old and won the Memorial in 1997, is on par and made the cut. Ernie Els, 50, even reached par on Friday, but missed the cut after shooting a second-round 77.

Make no mistake: Muirfield Village is a great stadium. It's not Colonial, Harbor Town, or Innisbrook, which are singles parks.

Add to that: This week's conditions have been dangerous as the hard has not been cut in over a week and the greens, which will be pulled for replacement on Sunday as the final round takes place, begin to show a brighter glow than Mr. Clean's bald spot.

And yet here are 50-some Furyk and Stricker in the mix with 36 holes to play.

"It's fun to see the old guys come out and play well," Furyk told The Post after his second round, standing next to his 72-year-old caddy, Mike "Fluff" Cowan.

Furyk and Stricker remain in contention despite the fact that they hit the ball about 50 yards less from the tee than DeChambeau, McIlroy, Johnson, Brooks Koepka et al.

"When I was 39, a writer asked me, 'Are you afraid that the game will overlook you with all these little kids hitting you more and more? "Furyk recalled." I said, ‘Eventually that will happen. It is not today It is not tomorrow It is not next year. But eventually it will come. "

Furyk and Stricker are eventually avoiding at the moment, and it's great to see him.

"As you get older, you find other ways to compete and improve a lot in other areas or eventually you're not going to get far enough to compete," Furyk said. "There are still some courses here that are really difficult for me to compete and give up a lot of yards to the boys."

“A golf course like this stresses me out. It has stressed me out the past few years. For me, entering these greens with 6 iron when someone else enters with 9 iron is a significant difference. The way it's set up right now and the way it's playing, I'm still capable, but I'm a little (better) in Fort Worth and Innisbrook and Harbor Town.

"Those are the ones in my alley."

Can Furyk do this weekend what he did in 2002 at the Memorial, which is to win?

"If I didn't think that, I wouldn't be playing," said Furyk. "(Saturday) it will be about putting myself in running position on Sunday."

The way the course is tightening, two more 68s, which would take Furyk to 12 below, could be the trick.

"I imagine this place if it is going to turn white or turn purple by Sunday afternoon," said Furyk. "I made a lot of good shots out there (on Friday) and I actually got to see some putts, which was fun. It feels good to get into the weekend in good shape. I'm happy about that ".

Especially at 50.