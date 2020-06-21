Jim Kiick, NFL team season 17-0 RB Dolphins, died at 73

MIAMI – Jim Kiick, the versatile running back who helped the Miami Dolphins achieve the NFL's only perfect season in 1972, died Saturday at age 73 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, daughter Allie said.

The former University of Wyoming star was part of a formidable playing field that included his best friend, Pro Football Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka. They earned their nicknames Butch and Sundance, inspired by the popular 1969 movie "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid".

DON SHULA, LEGENDARY COACH OF THE NFL, DIES AT 90

Kiick ("Butch") was part of the American Football League All-Star team in his first two seasons and played on Miami's consecutive Super Bowl championship teams in 1972-73. Kiick had two touchdowns for the & # 39; Dolphins & # 39; 72 in the AFC championship game, and also scored in the Super Bowl victory that ended his season 17-0 under the Hall of Fame coach of the Professional Soccer Don Shula.

Shula died on May 4 at age 90.

Kiick has lived in an assisted living home for the past few years. Allie Kiick said that due to the coronavirus, visitors were not allowed to enter her room.

"I miss my dad," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "It is quite difficult when you are sitting outside the glass and there is nothing you can do to cheer it up." He has lost the spark in his eyes as anyone in this situation would. "

At their NFL heyday, Kiick and the speedy Mercury Morris divided playing time with the Dolphins during the 1972-73 seasons, giving Shula a powerful two-shot in the middle, but sometimes sparking doubts about part of the fans.

"Kiick and Mercury Morris contributed," said Shula. "Every Monday there was a controversy, but the end result was not bad."

Csonka compounded the challenge for opponents. He and Kiick met at an all-star game the summer they joined the Dolphins, and as career partners they stayed together, partying together and briefly together looking for better contracts.

In 1975 Kiick, Csonka, and future Hall of Fame member Paul Warfield left the Dolphins to go to the WFL. The package was a nearly $ 4 million milestone over three years for all three players, who played for the Memphis Southmen.

But the WFL dropped out and Kiick returned to the NFL for his past two seasons, playing for Denver and Washington.

James Forrest Kiick was born on August 9, 1946 in Lincoln Park, New Jersey. He led Wyoming three years in a row and was inducted into his track and field Hall of Fame in 1996.

Miami selected Kiick in the fifth round in 1968. He started as a rookie and led the AFL in touchdowns running in 1969 with nine.

He had his statistically best season for the 1971 Super Bowl team in Miami, when he ran for 738 yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry, both career highs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kiick was also an excellent blocker and threat as a receiver. He had 233 career catches for 2,302 yards.

After retirement, Kiick worked as a private investigator for the Broward County Public Defender's Office.

"He is the best father I could have asked for, and he will always be a legend and my hero," Allie Kiick wrote on Twitter after her death. She is a professional tennis player who has been ranked in the top 150 on the women's tour.

Jim Kiick's father George played fullback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1940 and 1945.