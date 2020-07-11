Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter pose in masks and ask the public to save lives

Atlanta-based charity Carter Center posted a photo on Twitter on Saturday of the couple in white masks imprinted with the center's logo. The image was combined with direct appeal.
Masks have become a political hot spot as some Americans argue that the requirement infringes on their civil liberties. But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everyone to wear a "cloth face cover when they have to go out in public," noting that the masks are critical "in case the user is infected without know but have no symptoms. "
Cases have recently been unleashed in the south, and Georgia added a record 4,484 new coronavirus case reports in one day, according to the state department of public health on Friday.
The Carters established the Carter Center in 1982 in Atlanta, with initiatives including fighting disease in developing countries. One of the Carter Center's key achievements is the near eradication of Guinea worm disease from an estimated 3.5 million cases in 1986 to 54 provisional cases in 2019.