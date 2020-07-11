Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter pose in masks and ask the public to save lives

Atlanta-based charity Carter Center posted a photo on Twitter on Saturday of the couple in white masks imprinted with the center's logo. The image was combined with direct appeal.

Masks have become a political hot spot as some Americans argue that the requirement infringes on their civil liberties. But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everyone to wear a "cloth face cover when they have to go out in public," noting that the masks are critical "in case the user is infected without know but have no symptoms. "

The Carters' message follows the announcement by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Friday that the city is delaying its reopening to Phase 1 and will require faces to be covered. The decision left her at odds with Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Cases have recently been unleashed in the south, and Georgia added a record 4,484 new coronavirus case reports in one day, according to the state department of public health on Friday.