Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter pose in masks and ask the public to save lives

By
Zaheer
-
0
7


Atlanta-based charity Carter Center posted a photo on Twitter on Saturday of the couple in white masks imprinted with the center's logo. The image was combined with direct appeal.

Masks have become a political hot spot as some Americans argue that the requirement infringes on their civil liberties. But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everyone to wear a "cloth face cover when they have to go out in public," noting that the masks are critical "in case the user is infected without know but have no symptoms. "

& # 39; Begging & # 39; aides led Trump to accept, after months, wear a mask
The Carters' message follows the announcement by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Friday that the city is delaying its reopening to Phase 1 and will require faces to be covered. The decision left her at odds with Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Cases have recently been unleashed in the south, and Georgia added a record 4,484 new coronavirus case reports in one day, according to the state department of public health on Friday.

Until now, President Donald Trump has refused to wear a mask in public and has done little to encourage his supporters to adopt the public health measure. However, he said he will wear a mask during a visit to the Walter Reed National Medical Center on Saturday.
Carter, a Democrat, has asked the public to do their part during the pandemic. In March, the former president asked donors to "give up (his) next gift" to the Carter Center and instead support local groups working to alleviate the "suffering caused" by the pandemic.

The Carters established the Carter Center in 1982 in Atlanta, with initiatives including fighting disease in developing countries. One of the Carter Center's key achievements is the near eradication of Guinea worm disease from an estimated 3.5 million cases in 1986 to 54 provisional cases in 2019.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here