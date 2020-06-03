Jimmy Carter, the last former president to weigh on George Floyd, says violence "is not a solution."

Former President Jimmy Carter He spoke out Wednesday against racial discrimination that affects the United States and said that people in power should say "no more" to a racially discriminatory police system and "immoral" economic disparities between whites and blacks.

"Rosalynn and I are pained by the tragic racial injustices and the resulting backlash in our nation in recent weeks," Carter said in a statement after George Floyd's death and subsequent protests at the national level. "Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and to all those who feel desperate in the face of widespread racial discrimination and utter cruelty."

However, Carter rejected violence that has also erupted in cities across the country, as police and protesters have at times clashed and looters have disrupted business.

"We must all highlight the immorality of racial discrimination. But violence, whether spontaneously or knowingly incited, is not a solution," said Carter, 95, who was commander in chief from 1977 to 1981.

The former Democratic president recalled the long and painful history of racial injustice in the United States and his quest for human rights around the world, saying that "as a white man from the South, I know very well the impact of segregation and injustice on Africans. Americans. "

He said the United States needs to do better.

"[We have seen] that silence can be as deadly as violence," Carter said. "People with power, privileges and moral conscience must stand up and say 'no more' to a racially discriminatory police and justice system, immoral economic disparities between blacks and whites, and government actions that undermine our unified democracy "

He added: "We are responsible for creating a world of peace and equality for ourselves and future generations. We need a government as good as its people, and we are better than this."

Carter is the last president to speak after Floyd died in custody after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes in moments captured on a cell phone video. All four officers involved in his arrest have been fired. and criminally accused.

Former President Barack Obama will address Floyd's death for the first time on camera in a virtual town hall on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET. Last week, Obama said Floyd's death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer "should not be" normal "in the United States in 2020," and then presented plans for change.

Former President George W. Bush broke his silence on Wednesday on the death of George Floyd, saying he was "distressed" by the incident and asking "that the United States examine our tragic failures" when it comes to racial injustice.

"We have resisted the urge to speak, because this is not the time to give a conference," Bush said in a statement. “It is time for us to listen. It is time for the United States to examine our tragic failures, and as we do so, we will also see some of our redemptive strengths. ”

