Before becoming the presenter of my own show on Fox News Radio, I spent most of my adult life as a taxi driver in New York City. I know what you're thinking: how's a guy from a taxi driver to a radio presenter? One job spends all day surrounded by a bunch of crazy people who feed in the background, and the other is driving a taxi.

I'm not entirely sure how I could make the leap, but one of the main reasons was because I live in the largest country in the world, a place where everyone has the freedom to work as hard as they want. as far as they want. A place where your attitude really defines your life experience, regardless of color or creed.

I heard this a lot as a child, but it didn't register until it was explained to me by a Nigerian-born taxi driver we called "Big O", who was one of a hundred drivers in my garage who had migrated here from around. the world. Men and women who had fled various levels of hostility in their home countries that make our current climate seem like a social ice cream.

Big O's real name was Oba, which meant King, and he was a monarch in our garage. The guy was the tall guy who required a flashing red light on his head for airplanes, with a deep, thunderous laugh that sounded like he was swallowing a subwoofer.

The King told me all the time that he had no idea how lucky he was to be here. I used to agree with him every day when the alarm went off at 3 a.m.

Driving a taxi is a brutal concert. People always ask if I ever got scared and refused to pick nasty looking characters. The honest answer is no, because when you spend 15 hours a day in traffic, a part of you WANTS to die. Seriously, if I didn't pick you up in my taxi, it's probably because you didn't seem dangerous enough.

However, every night I returned my war-ravaged Ford Crown Victoria to what seemed like a full-blown garage party. Imagine Mardis Gras, if the beads were for orthopedic support. Big O and the rest of the United Nations (our locker room nickname) would spend a rowdy hour at the end of each shift telling stories about their passengers and exchanging insults with each other.

This is a serious breach of protocol on my part and it is not going to be good for the multitude of culture cancellers, but taxi drivers love to be associated with cheap stereotypical pranks associated with their home countries. It may sound silly to you, but multicultural chaos never got old for them. These moments taught me that, in essence, human nature is more connected to "child" than to "cancel."

I hated taxi driving most days, but I could never get over how consistently happy my fellow drivers were. I almost think they were taking something, but our drug tests were very strict, despite what can be inferred from the quality of our driving.

Big O often told me that the magic trick for happiness was to stop focusing on what you don't have and start enjoying what you do. In his case, it was the spectacular possibility of life in this country, and he was too grateful to complain.

Yes, we face different levels of adversity that society is constantly striving to correct, but if you choose an attitude of "victorious" over "victim", you will be amazed at how far your experience will take you.

As a sports fan, I often refer to the United States as the Michael Jordan of countries. And while it may seem that we are going through the strange phase in which MJ takes time to play baseball, the truth is that our founding principles of freedom and equality make ours a country of incomparable opportunities for all.

Despite all the character killings the United States has suffered lately, the fact remains that anyone can become something here, be it a black child born to a poor family like future President Barack Obama, or a Nigerian immigrant named Big O , who is now a practicing doctor.

It is truly a supreme achievement for a man whose name means King, just as the presidency was for Obama, and the talk radio is for me. Three types of impossibly different backgrounds that were able to achieve their goals because of one thing they had in common, which is our unique American privilege.

Happy 244th birthday to the biggest country the world has ever known. Congratulations in advance to all who firmly believe in your promise. Keep going. You will get there. But until then, we are HERE.

The ride is over. Pay and go.

