Jimmy Failla: canceled police shows – punish the bad cops but don't pretend the good cops don't exist

If you're a fan of police TV shows, last week you brought some bad news. Paramount first canceled "Cops" after a 33-year career. And then A&E released "Live PD," saying "this is a critical moment in our nation's history."

For the sake of full disclosure, I rarely watched either program. As a former New York City taxi driver, I have had enough confrontations with police officers to last a lifetime. And if you really needed to see drunk people fighting, you would have done an episode of "Real Housewives".

The cancellations were apparently a response to online critics who claim that police reality shows more "the good police stereotype" at a time when Americans need to know that police do a lot of bad things.

This same line of thinking was used as justification by activists who asked Nickelodeon to cancel a children's cartoon show called "Paw Patrol" because a police dog named Chase is used to portray the police in a positive light.

Which begs the question, what would you want your children to see this K-9 cartoon doing each shift? Should I spend all day shaking taxpayers, making big promises to help poor communities, just to do nothing?

I do not think so. After all, he is a dog, not a Democrat.

As for the human police, does anyone who watched the heartbreaking video of George Floyd's murder while in the custody of a Minneapolis police officer, ever since he was fired and charged with second-degree murder, need a reminder that they exist bad cops?

If anything, the riots that occurred after Floyd's death on May 25 and the murder of Rayshard Brooks on Friday night by a fired Atlanta police officer make it a good time to remind people that the police rarely kill anyone, especially unarmed people. race.

The truth is, we all want to hold criminal police accountable. This is the view also expressed by police officers across the country and elected officials of both parties who have condemned the murder of George Floyd.

But by canceling "Cops" and "Live PD", the production companies have flooded in the other direction, which seems to say that any television show that portrays the police positively shouldn't be seen, because all the cops are a lot of lawless people. murderers and racists.

That is not true.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, there are more than 800,000 law enforcement officers in the United States. USA A total of 135 of them were killed in the line of duty last year.

If America is going to "have a conversation" as our leaders like to say, let's be honest.

As Heather Mac Donald wrote in an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal published on June 2: “Police fatally shot nine black-and-white moles and 19 unarmed targets in 2019, according to a Washington Post database…. In 2018, there were 7,407 black homicide victims. Assuming a comparable number of victims over the past year, those nine unarmed black victims of police shootings represent 0.1 percent of all African Americans killed in 2019. By contrast, a police officer is 18½ times more likely to be killed by a Black man an unarmed policeman kills a black man.

This is not to minimize the importance of a death, nor to say that the police need not do better.

But we must recognize that in order for the police to do better and avoid participating in violent encounters as much as possible, we must stop spreading false narratives that will further fracture trust between the police and the black community. The importance of repairing that trust must be a high priority.

We all have an obligation to enter into a dialogue in good faith that recognizes the fact that police officers, including many African-Americans and members of other minority groups, have brought the number of crimes to record lows across the country and continue to risk their lives. to do it.

Programs like "Cops" and "Live PD", while gloomy and heartbreaking, served a vital purpose by showing us how police officers in almost all cases try to do the right thing to protect law-abiding people of all races and ethnicities. The shows gave viewers gripping access to raw humanity on both sides of an arrest and brought home how dangerously unpredictable police surveillance can be.

Even on the script side, Americans have always loved police shows because of our overriding need to believe that good will finally triumph over evil.

The emotional nourishment we get from police programs has led to "Law and Order" having so many franchises that producers should be on "Hoarders."

Television executives are undoubtedly concerned that the mob's outrage will lock them up and throw away the keys to their Ferrari. It may be wise to distance yourself from the police at this difficult time, but it will never be wise for any of us to distance ourselves from the police if we become victims of crime.

In recent weeks, a small number of criminal police officers have brought this country to a series of heartbreaking lows. Millions of us are justifiably outraged, and peaceful protesters are right to call for an end to police brutality.

That said, the vast majority of police officers are "good police" and need our support more than ever. It goes without saying that we will always need yours to protect ourselves from lawbreakers.

Banishing positive police portraits from television is a distortion of reality that will only fan the flames of tension between the police and the communities it serves, and will not bring us any closer to the justice we all want.

