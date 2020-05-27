Jimmy Fallon apologizes for using Blackface after old SNL Sketch went viral

#JimmyFallonIsOverParty started showing trend early this morning, after an old video of the black-faced talk show host appeared Monday night. The video was taken from an episode of Saturday Night Live, where Fallon played Chris Rock in a sketch by Regis Philbin. The original episode aired in 2000. Now Jimmy Fallon has issued a formal apology for the sketch.

"In 2000, while I was in SNLI made the terrible decision to impersonate Chris Rock while on blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable. "

Jimmy Fallon is making an impression of Chris Rock, acting against Darrell Hammond as Regis Philbin. Not much of the sketch was done at the time it was broadcast live on Saturday Night Live in 2000, before the comedian officially left the perennial comedy show. Jimmy Fallon is the latest in a long line of artists or artists who are now responsible for the things they did in the past.

Megyn Kelly was fired from NBC for her controversial comments about the black face. And Sarah Silverman was fired from a movie after the video of her black face in a 2007 episode The Sarah Silverman Show started doing the rounds.

Jimmy Fallon has not been part of the SNL cast since 2004. He would later take over Conan O & # 39; Brien in Late at night before becoming the host of Tonight's show. At this time, NBC has no comment on the black face sketch. It is unclear if the sketch has ever appeared in any of the many SNL video releases over the years.

Eddie Murphy put on the famous white face for a SNL sketch in the 80s called & # 39; White Like Me & # 39 ;, and plays a white character in Coming to americaAlthough it has not been tested for his interpretation of the Caucasian cartoons. Robert Downey Jr. also seems to get a pass to get black on Tropical thunder, of which he recently spoke about Joe Rogen. The Wayan Brothers also got a pass to dress up as two Caucasian college buddies in comedy. White girls. Jimmy Kimmel is another comedian who hasn't had much heat for turning black in sketches of The man show.

Marlon Wayans was actually one of Jimmy Fallon's few defense comedians. He had this to say about his black-faced friend.

"This #jimmyfallonisoverparty is dumb as hell. @Jimmyfallon is really one of the nicest guys I've ever met in our industry. Stop digging up old shit. Go find a new tree to pee on. This one is clean."

Chris Rock himself has not yet intervened in this matter. It was also a SNL Cast member who appeared on the show from 1990 to 1993. Fallon didn't join the cast until 1998, so they were never together on the show.

