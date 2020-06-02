Jimmy Fallon reflects on his black-face mistake in the monologue & # 39; Tonight Show & # 39;

Fallon started the episode by saying it would be a "different kind of show," and redirected his participation in a 2000 "Saturday Night Live" sketch in which he appeared on blackface for impersonate Chris Rock

"I had to really examine myself in the mirror this week because a story came out about me in & # 39; SNL & # 39; making a black rock impression of Chris Rock. And I was horrified. Not of people trying to & # 39; cancel me & # 39; or cancel this show, which is pretty scary. What haunted me the most was, how do I say I love this person? "Fallon said. "I respect this guy more than most humans. I'm not a racist. I don't feel that way."

Fallon had previously addressed the controversy with a statement on social media, calling the sketch a terrible decision. He added that he had been advised to remain silent in the face of the controversy, but instead wanted to learn from his mistake.

"I realized I can't say that I'm horrified and sorry and ashamed," Fallon said. "I realized that silence is the greatest crime that white men like me and the rest of us are doing, staying silent. We need to say something. We need to keep saying something. And we should stop saying 'no' it's okay for more than a day on Twitter. "