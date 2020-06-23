Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for acting on blackface







In his statement, obtained by CNN, Kimmel wrote: "I have long been reluctant to address this as I knew that doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apology with weakness and encourage leaders who use prejudice. to divide us. "

"That delay was a mistake," wrote Kimmel. "There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were really hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I said."

The Emmy host had recently come under fire after social media discovered videos of him performing on blackface.

Kimmel explained in his statement that "on KROQ radio in the mid-1990s, I had a recurring impression of NBA player Karl Malone."