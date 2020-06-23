Jimmy Kimmel criticized online for the N-word controversy

As racial tension continues to develop across the United States and beyond, several celebrities are coming under public criticism for inappropriate behavior.

In recent weeks, late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel has been among those finding negative reactions to his past actions.

Fox News recently obtained audio from a 2013 podcast in which Kimmel, now 52, ​​admitted to using the N-word in 1996 when imitating Snoop Dogg for a Christmas song.

In the same interview, the comedian imitated the black comedian George Wallace by altering his speech pattern.

Now, Kimmel is coming under fire online after his admissions, and his previous use of the black face, have resurfaced.

"So Jimmy Kimmel says the N word, acts on the black face AND mocks the sexual exploitation of women?" wrote a Twitter user. "Is this your king?"

"Jimmy Kimmel is a racist piece of junk that needs to be fired immediately @ABC," wrote another. "Using the N word is not right."

"Jimmy Kimmel must resign. It is mandatory when using the n word!" wrote a critic. "He hid in the hope that everything would be forgotten. But since he is a Democrat, in the end he will be forgiven!"

"Jimmy Kimmel turned the use of the N word into an art, he said it more on a tape than Snoop Dogg in his entire career." said another. "Cancel this racist."

Other aggregate: "Jimmy, shame about you for using the N. Bash word on everyone else for things like this … Time to give up on you hypocritical liberal democrat …"

While most of the reactions to Kimmel were negative, some others suggested that the crime was forgivable considering that it occurred more than two decades ago, including a Twitter user who said they stopped "giving an f – k" once they knew the year of the incident.

Recently, a multi-year clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" It began to circulate again on the Internet in which Megan Fox describes an encounter with director Michael Bay, who was accused of sexualizing her for a movie when she was only 15 years old, and called it "a microcosm of how Bay's mind works".

"Well that's really a microcosm of how all of our minds work, but some of us have the decency to suppress those thoughts and pretend they don't exist," Kimmel replied, which also earned him the backlash and increased damage to his mind. reputation.

"Maybe it's (sic) just me, but Jimmy Kimmel says the N-word shouldn't get more attention than him laughing at a 15-year-old girl talking about how she was abused by a film director and sexualized." declared a Twitter user.

Many people also asked that Kimmel be replaced as the host for this year's Emmy Awards.

"Kevin Hart had to give up hosting the Oscars for tweets from a decade ago, but Jimmy Kimmel did several sketches on blackface and hosted the Emmys 2020. Hey." wrote a Twitter user.

Another said, "Okay. Jimmy Kimmel using the N word in a song he recorded in 1996. Everyone forgave him for doing a blackface, but at this point, he needs to lose the Emmy concert and some sponsorships. He never had to." he faces consequences and he needs to. "

ABC and the Television Academy did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.