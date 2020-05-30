Jimmy Kimmel criticizes Trump and asks the United States to vote for him amid the George Floyd riots

After the third night of chaotic riots in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd at the hands of several MPD officers, Jimmy Kimmel He has presented a grim monologue in which he calls on President Trump for instigating more violence.

The tragic murder of George Floyd, an African American who was detained by several MPD agents for allegedly using a counterfeit $ 20 bill to buy cigarettes at a local store, has sparked nationwide protests in the United States. While most have held peaceful gatherings to honor Floyd and call for justice, many people have resorted to violent behavior, setting buildings on fire and looting shops. The Minnesota Governor has now fully mobilized the National Guard as the death toll rises to 4 people. President Trump, as usual, turned to Twitter to address the situation, but ended up receiving much criticism when he threatened protesters and wrote:

"These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let that happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the army is with him all the time. Any difficulties and we will take over but when the looting, the shooting will begin. Thanks! "

As you can imagine, this prompted many celebrities and influencers to come forward and criticize the President's response, including John Boyega and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. However, as you can see above, TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel has also weighed in on the situation in an emotional monologue, asking people to vote for Trump out of the office.

"Is that who you want to take us to the presidency?" he asks, posing the question to older people who have had to endure racial conflict before.

Kimmel concluded his speech by sharing a video of Nashville actor Tyler Merritt that has gone viral. In the monologue, titled "Before I Call The Cops," he reveals facts about his life and says he hates the idea that "anyone could be afraid of him."

"I am a proud man. I am a proud black man. Does any of this really matter? No. I just wanted you to know me better before calling the police"Says Merritt.

Tell us, however, what do you think about the President's position on this matter? And do you agree with Jimmy Kimmel in the cycle of violence that erupted out of control? As usual, say your thoughts in the comments section below.