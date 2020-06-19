Jimmy Kimmel takes the summer off

The nightly host announced Thursday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that he will be taking on the hot months.
Like other talk shows, Kimmel has continued her show from her home while she was quarantined in light of the global pandemic and said she wants to spend even more time with her family.
"I have been doing this job for almost 18 years," he said. "I did 3,130 shows. And there is nothing wrong, my family is healthy, I am healthy, I just need a couple of months of rest."
Kimmel will certainly be busy soon enough, as it was recently announced that he will once again host the Emmy Awards, which will take place on September 20.
And since he's Kimmel, his announcement about taking a break involved Matt Damon, who turned up and joked that he's been living in Kimmel's guest room.
The show will have a two-week hiatus starting Monday, and then a host of guest hosts will replace Kimmel.