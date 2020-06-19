Jimmy Kimmel takes the summer off

The nightly host announced Thursday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that he will be taking on the hot months.

Like other talk shows, Kimmel has continued her show from her home while she was quarantined in light of the global pandemic and said she wants to spend even more time with her family.

"I have been doing this job for almost 18 years," he said. "I did 3,130 shows. And there is nothing wrong, my family is healthy, I am healthy, I just need a couple of months of rest."

Kimmel will certainly be busy soon enough, as it was recently announced that he will once again host the Emmy Awards, which will take place on September 20.