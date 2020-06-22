Jimmy Kimmel used & # 39; N-word & # 39; in the imitation song Snoop in 1996, he impersonated the George Wallace comic in 2013: audio

EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel, who urged actor Tom Arnold to release an alleged tape of President Trump's "N-word" in 2018, admitted years ago that he imitated rapper Snoop Dogg's voice for a song on a 1996 Christmas album, an original song. in which Kimmel I used the "N word" several times.

The admission came in a January 2013 podcast obtained this weekend by Fox News. On the podcast, Kimmel also changed his speech pattern in an attempt to adopt the voice of black comedian George Wallace, in what host Adam Carolla called Kimmel's "crazy black voice." Kimmel acknowledged having imitated blacks on other occasions as well.

Kimmel, who will host the Emmy Awards this year, announced last week that he will be taking the summer off amid controversy on the black face; He has not issued an apology.

Fox News also obtained audio from the Christmas album "A Family Christmas In Your A–", which came out of the "Kevin & Bean" radio show that aired on KROQ-FM in California. A version of the song featuring Kimmel Snoop Dogg's imitation "Christmastime in the LBC" has been uploaded to YouTube.

In the Christmas song, a singer mentioned a "fat n —- on a sled giving away," referring to Santa Claus. The song also referred to "n —– in the manger," including King Herod's associates.

"I told that mother, Dad, to bring a selection for my afro," continued the singer. The "three wise men" were described as "bringing gifts and sh- for baby boo in the hay".

"Me and my n —– down at LBC, we'll smoke that motherf —— Christmas tree," said Kimmel.

The cassette notes, obtained by Fox News, showed that the album was co-produced by "Jim Kimmel" and credited Kimmel for all the "comedy stuff" on the album, except for a handful of unrelated tracks. Kimmel also appeared on the album cover.

On the 2013 podcast, Carolla said "Jimmy is Snooping" on the track, and Kimmel stated, "This is when Snoop Dogg first came out, hit the scene, and I used to imitate him just saying, 'You know what What am I saying?

"Jimmy, do you only make black people?" someone asks on the podcast.

"I prefer them, yes," Kimmel replies, apparently jokingly.

Also on the 2013 podcast, Carolla interviewed Kimmel about her time on "Kevin & Bean." Kimmel recalled that he once "called the president of Comedy Central as George Wallace, the comedian," from a New York City hotel room after he and his friends had been drinking.

Carolla said Kimmel adopted a "crazy black voice" to pose as Wallace.

Kimmel continued, while Wallace: "I just want to say I had a great time, and thanks for having me!"

Recalling the episode on the podcast, Kimmel intentionally adopted a dialect that Carolla described as "black."

Kimmel commented, "Many people thought it was George Wallace!"

Carolla then recounted another episode in which Kimmel called "The John & Jeff Show" as "their black man." Kimmel, as reported by Carolla, replied: "Of course yes!"

Kimmel abruptly announced last Thursday that she will be taking the summer off to spend more time with her family. He has been chosen to host the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

KIMMEL ANNOUNCES THAT IT WAKES UP THE SUMMER, CLAIMS THERE IS NOTHING BAD

In announcing his vacation, Kimmel did not mention that he was under fire for a recurring play in which he dressed as a black face for "The Man Show," which aired between 1999 and 2004.

In 2018, actor Kevin Hart stopped hosting the Oscars after homophobic tweets appeared from 2009 to 2011.

"I'm going to take this summer to spend even more time with my family," said Kimmel from his home studio. "There is nothing wrong. I am healthy, my family is healthy, I just need a couple of months of rest."

Kimmel has apparently ignored calls to apologize for the black face controversy. A representative for ABC and its talk show did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Fox News on Sunday and Monday.

However, in 2018, Kimmel eagerly asked Arnold to produce an alleged Trump tape using the "N word."

"I want to hear this tape! Where's this tape?" Kimmel asked Arnold in 2018, his voice rose. "You keep saying you will! When? When do you retire?"

Meanwhile, "Tonight Show" presenter Jimmy Fallon apologized for a 2000 black-faced sketch of "Saturday Night Live."

"In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to pose as Chris Rock while on blackface," Fallon tweeted last May. "There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable."

Kimmel, along with other late night comedians, has strayed into increasingly tense political waters since Trump's election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last May, Kimmel released a misleading clip of Vice President Mike Pence taking boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE) to a hospital. Kimmel claimed the boxes were empty, but a reporter noted that the full video revealed that he was simply joking with staff about the empty boxes.

Kimmel had scolded Pence without revealing the context of the footage. The deceptive clip was shared on Twitter and attracted more than 2.7 million views.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.