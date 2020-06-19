Jimmy Kimmel will take a summer break from his talk show

Jimmy Kimmel is taking a long summer break from the nightly concert he has had for almost 18 years.

Kimmel announced Thursday that he will walk away from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" starting July 6 and his game will last until September when he is hosting The Emmys, according to a Variety report.

The show will be hosted by a variety of guest hosts as Kimmel steps back to spend time with her family.

"There is nothing wrong, I am healthy, my family is healthy, I just need a couple of months of rest," Kimmel said, reassuring fans.

While there has been no specific detail on who will intervene, ABC has promised "a parade of very kind and capable people."

In 2017, Kimmel briefly left the program when her son was born with a congenital disease and had to undergo several open-heart surgeries.

During that time, the show was hosted by Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa McCarthy.