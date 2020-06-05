Jio-Mubadala Agreement: Mukesh Ambani Raises $ 1.2 Billion As His War Chest Grows





His tech company, Jio Platforms, announced on Friday that it is obtaining approximately Rs 91 billion ($ 1.2 billion) from Mubadala Investment Company in exchange for a 1.85% equity stake in the business.

That brings the billionaire's recent fundraising count to Rs 877 billion ($ 11.6 billion) so far, marking the company's sixth major investment in less than two months.

"I am delighted that Mubadala, one of the most astute and transformative global growth investors, has decided to partner with us on our journey to drive India's digital growth," Ambani said in a statement on Friday.

Jio is part of Ambani's expanding conglomerate, Reliance Industries. It includes Reliance Jio, the largest mobile network in India with over 388 million subscribers. Jio also has an app ecosystem, offering those millions of mobile users everything from online shopping, digital payments, and video streaming.

Facebook full board began the waste of investments in April when he invested $ 5.7 billion in Jio Platforms for a stake of approximately 10%. Since then, Jio has raised funds from a group of U.S. A-list investors, including Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic, and KKR. Mubadala, meanwhile, has a portfolio worth $ 229 billion, with bets on technology, energy, mining, aerospace, real estate, and healthcare. "We have seen how Jio has already transformed communications and connectivity in India," Khaldoon Al Mubarak, managing director and CEO of Mubadala, said in a statement. Mubadala's investment approximately values ​​the company $ 65 billion , similar to the company's previous agreements, according to Jio. Google GOOGL Tencent TCEHY Amazon AMZN Alibaba SLIME Analysts say Ambani's ultimate goal is to build the next global tech company, one that will hold the rank alongside the likes ofand The billions raised in recent weeks will be used to fuel that ambition, as well as pay off growing debt at Jio's parent company. The oil and energy industry, which forms a large part of Reliance's business, has been severely affected by coronavirus pandemic . Global demand for oil has plummeted due to sharp declines in transportation, industrial and commercial activity. Ambani said at a shareholders meeting last year that he wants Reliance Industries to become a "zero net debt company" by March 2021. As of March 2020, Reliance had about $ 44 billion of debt on its books. In April, Reliance Industries said it is ahead of schedule and will reach its zero debt target by the end of the year.





Source link