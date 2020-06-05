Jio-Mubadala Agreement: Mukesh Ambani Raises $ 1.2 Billion As His War Chest Grows

His tech company, Jio Platforms, announced on Friday that it is obtaining approximately Rs 91 billion ($ 1.2 billion) from Mubadala Investment Company in exchange for a 1.85% equity stake in the business.
That brings the billionaire's recent fundraising count to Rs 877 billion ($ 11.6 billion) so far, marking the company's sixth major investment in less than two months.
"I am delighted that Mubadala, one of the most astute and transformative global growth investors, has decided to partner with us on our journey to drive India's digital growth," Ambani said in a statement on Friday.
Jio is part of Ambani's expanding conglomerate, Reliance Industries. It includes Reliance Jio, the largest mobile network in India with over 388 million subscribers. Jio also has an app ecosystem, offering those millions of mobile users everything from online shopping, digital payments, and video streaming.
Mubadala, meanwhile, has a portfolio worth $ 229 billion, with bets on technology, energy, mining, aerospace, real estate, and healthcare.
"We have seen how Jio has already transformed communications and connectivity in India," Khaldoon Al Mubarak, managing director and CEO of Mubadala, said in a statement.
Ambani said at a shareholders meeting last year that he wants Reliance Industries to become a "zero net debt company" by March 2021. As of March 2020, Reliance had about $ 44 billion of debt on its books.
In April, Reliance Industries said it is ahead of schedule and will reach its zero debt target by the end of the year.