JJ Abrams Pledges $10 Million To Black Lives Matter & Other Organizations

JJ Abrams and his production company Bad Robot have pledged to donate $ 10 million to Black Lives Matter and other anti-racist organizations. Abrams founded Bad Robot in 2001, and since then the company has produced several blockbuster movies like the rebooted one. Star Trek franchise, Super 8and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. On television, Bad Robot participated in programs such as Lost and Westworld More recently, Abrams and Bad Robot worked on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkerand they have the series Dark justice league in the works of HBO Max.

Last week there were many riots in the United States following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer. Protests have erupted across the country and have since even spread to cities around the world. Numerous celebrities have started using their platforms to talk about the current situation, and some, like RiverdaleCole Sprouse even joined some of the protests. In addition, companies and brands have issued statements indicating that they support protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The last to signal his support is Abrams & # 39; Bad Robot, who announced his intention to donate $ 10 million to various social media organizations. According to Bad Robot's official statement, the $ 10 million will be donated over the course of the next five years, with the first installments set at $ 200,000. The organizations that will obtain these donations are Black Futures Lab, Black Lives Matter LA, Community Coalition, Equal Justice Initiative and Know Your Rights Camp. You can see Bad Robot's post below, as well as its full statement.

At Bad Robot we are grateful to the many academics, activists, organizers, and leaders who fight on the front lines of change in our systematically unfair country. It is that constellation of thinkers and doers who have the plan for a more perfect, fair, equitable and friendly union. In this fragile time, words matter, listening is critical and investment is required. The centuries of neglect and abuse of our black brothers and sisters can only be addressed through a scalable investment. A massive and thoughtful review of tax policy, one that effectively meets the needs of many in this country, and not just a few, is long overdue. Corporate and private philanthropy can never have the impact necessary to address these systemic inequities, but companies and individuals who can must do what we can until our political leaders lead. Between Bad Robot and The Katie McGrath and JJ Abrams Family Foundation, we are committing an additional $ 10 million over the next five years to organizations and efforts committed to anti-racist agendas that close the gaps, raise the poor, and build a just America for all.

Bad Robot is not the only company to speak in any way in the past few days, and it surely won't be the last. Social media sites like YouTube and Twitter have lent their support to the protests, although some question their sincerity. However, this is a crucial time for the United States, and it has brought together people from all walks of life as they seek justice for those affected by police brutality.

Floyd died after a white police offer threw him to the ground and pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes straight. The shocking tragedy has aroused strong emotions among many; for example in The Late Late Show with James Cordon, Reggie Watts burst into tears. While donations like that from Bad Robot certainly help and send a positive message, many hope that there will be real change from all of this. Only time will tell if it really will.

