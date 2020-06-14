JJ Watt of the Texans says that kneeling during the anthem is not a banner of & # 39; disrespect & # 39 ;: & # 39; You clearly have not been listening & # 39;

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt tweeted Saturday that kneeling during the national anthem is not about "disrespecting" the American flag or the military.

One person wrote, in a now-deleted tweet, that he was "pretty sure" that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year would not kneel, along with three American flag emojis.

Watt replied, replying on Saturday: "Don't speak for me"

"If you still think it's about disrespecting the flag or the army, clearly you haven't been listening," Watt tweeted.

On Friday, Texans coach Bill O & # 39; Brien said he would kneel with his players if they decided to do so during the anthem.

Watt has spoken openly about the need for greater understanding and justice in the nation after George Floyd's death while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Earlier this month, he wrote a lengthy social media post that started: "Silence is unacceptable."

Last month, the defensive end said he is spending his free time training in anticipation of the start of the NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We don't know what's going to happen," said Watt. “But I am training as if it was going to happen on time. And I'm looking forward to playing, fans, not fans, whatever it is. I am looking forward to competing and doing what we do. "

Watt said he believes the return of soccer is important, but not if that means lives are lost.

"We love the game. We love the competition as long as it's safe for everyone," Watt said. "You have to remember that we have coaches who are older. We have margin helpers and staff members.