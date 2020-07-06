JK Rowling Faces Criticism For Hormone Recipe Tweets

JK Rowling took another comment on Twitter on Sunday when he tweeted that "many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being diverted to hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interest."

The comment was one of a chain as it defended itself after being called for "liking" a Tweet comparing hormone prescriptions with antidepressants, which in the past were over-prescribed to teens with sometimes damaging results. It is the second social media fight the Harry Potter scribe has faced in two months after angering the LGBTQ community and its supporters in June over comments called "transphobic."

"Who had money at JK Rowling to support people who call mental health medications" lazy "?" A reviewer wrote Sunday.

Rowling replied, "I have ignored the fake tweets attributed to me and widely RTed. I have ignored porn tweeted to children in a thread about their art. I have ignored death threats and rape. I am not going to ignore this," he tweeted. "Many, including myself, believe that we are seeing a new type of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are on a life-long path of medicalization that can result in loss of fertility and / or complete sexual function. " She added: "The long-term health risks of cross-sex hormones have now been tracked for an extended period. These side effects are often downplayed or denied by trans activists. "

Transgender actor and activist Scott Turner Schofield, nominated for a daytime Emmy for the Amazon series Studio City, said: "JoKaren Rowling is putting together victimization, spreading scientifically discredited theories, making anti-trans hate speech sound reasonable and engaging in a coordinated political campaign against a marginalized and powerless minority "

The June war of words was launched by a personal essay where Rowling said some lawsuits by transgender activists could be dangerous for women. It resulted in two major Harry Potter fan sites (Leaky Caldron and Mugglenet) who denounced his views and refused to provide links to his personal website or use his photos.

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts) criticized her, as did GLAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation).

Rowling's corporate partners, including Warner Bros., Scholastic and Universal Parks & Resorts, the home of Harry Potter attractions and attractions, said last month, respectively, that they recognized the responsibility to foster empathy, oppose discrimination against any type and maintain diversity. and inclusion as core values. Scholastic supported the "author's right to express her personal views and beliefs."

Rowling had been embroiled in a similar controversy last year for supporting Maya Forstater, a researcher who claimed that people cannot change their biological sex.