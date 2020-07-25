JOANN's cloth mask policy: CEO says he's willing to lose customers over new mask policy

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores CEO Wade Miquelon acknowledged that some customers may be angry at the policy, which takes effect on Monday.

JOANN, which operates around 850 stores in 49 states, will now "respectfully encourage" the masks regardless of local mandates.

"This is the right thing to do," Miquelon said, "so for the few minorities [of people] who don't want to meet, I think those are probably clients that we're willing to lose just because of the situation we are in. "

Miquelon said the policy is necessary as coronavirus cases have reached a "tipping point."