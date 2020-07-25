JOANN's cloth mask policy: CEO says he's willing to lose customers over new mask policy

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores CEO Wade Miquelon acknowledged that some customers may be angry at the policy, which takes effect on Monday.
JOANN, which operates around 850 stores in 49 states, will now "respectfully encourage" the masks regardless of local mandates.
"This is the right thing to do," Miquelon said, "so for the few minorities [of people] who don't want to meet, I think those are probably clients that we're willing to lose just because of the situation we are in. "
Miquelon said the policy is necessary as coronavirus cases have reached a "tipping point."
Previously, JOANN had a face mask policy in stores where the local government had established rules. The new policy, which encourages but does not explicitly require masks, applies to all company stores.
Signs will be placed in all stores on Saturday and the company will inform its customers of the change through its website.
Miquelon declined to say whether JOANN employees are trained to reject customers who do not wear face masks. "We will cross the bridge when we get to it," he said.
While acknowledging the potential for "hostile moments," Miquelon added, "I just don't want to see an employee hurt. Our people didn't sign up for that. They're just trying to be good citizens and make money." a life."
Miquelon's concerns underscore how retailers are trying to strike a balance between protecting their employees and maintaining customer relationships they need to keep their businesses alive.