Joaquín Castro says that his stepmother died of coronavirus

Representative Joaquin Castro, a Democrat from Texas, said Thursday night that his stepmother had died of the coronavirus.

"My stepmother Alice Guzman passed away today from COVID-19," Castro wrote on Twitter along with a photo of Guzmán with Castro's daughter. "

He said that Guzmán and his father had been married for 31 years.

"Alice … was a warm and loving person and we will miss her incredibly," he added. "My heart goes out to the families who have lost loved ones to this terrible disease."

Cases have increased across the United States with a confirmed number of cases exceeding 3 million on Wednesday as states begin to reopen businesses.

Castro is originally from San Antonio, Texas, and represents District 20 of the state, which includes part of San Antonio. The state reported a record 105 deaths on Thursday after reporting a record 98 deaths on Wednesday. Castro did not specify whether his stepmother lived in Texas.

The congressman has openly expressed his criticism of President Trump's response to the pandemic. In April, he said that people had "suffered and died unnecessarily" from the virus due to lack of preparation by the president and the administration for the outbreak.

"Based on everything I have seen, they should have known exactly what was happening, they should have been better prepared and established the infrastructure from the beginning to deal with it," Castro told MSNBC. "The president didn't do any of that and here we are now."

Last month, he asked the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service to release detainees vulnerable to the virus.

"Conditions are bad. These people live on a Petri dish, "Castro said in a conference call with journalists about two Texas detention centers, the Texas Tribune reported.

Castro's twin brother Julian Castro, a former HUD secretary who ran for president last year, commented: "May he rest in peace."