Joe Biden and Democrats are pushing a "fantasy COVID solution," says Ingraham.

Many Democrats, led by alleged presidential nominee Joe Biden, are pushing a "fantastic" solution to the coronavirus crisis, which includes more blockades that will continue to depress the economy, Laura News of Fox News said Monday.

In her "Ingraham Angle" comment, the hostess noted Biden's comments to MSNBC's Joy Reid asking for established contact tracking protocols and "making sure no one has to pay to hire COVID and / or be treated by COVID ". too."

"Well how many of you think it is realistic? No one has to pay anything," Ingraham asked his audience.

"Are you aware that we have performed more tests than any other nation on Earth? As of today, we have conducted 48.6 million COVID tests in the United States. There is no indication that Biden can do faster, by least we haven't seen any evidence of that. So that's quite a litter. What's left? Successive stops or a full national shutdown until the virus magically disappears. "

She said that, thanks in part to the mainstream media, it is difficult to have an "adult conversation" about virus mitigation because some in the press get too excited when an area sees an increase in coronavirus cases.

"The press screams: 'It's all Trump's fault. You see, we opened too fast!' – I'm here to tell you that it's childish and stupid. [It's the same thing] with the promise that the blockades won't They will cost our country dearly or pretend that we can keep borrowing and printing money to cover all non-essential wages until the pandemic wears off – that's called mailbox money. Try hiring someone at a restaurant today, "he said, and asked to people who consider the "trade-offs" for each policy decision.

Ingraham said that while it is appropriate for doctors and experts to offer public advice on the medical side of things, a president must take into account all situational factors.

"Our elders now suffer alone. Our children suffer from staying home. Parents are concerned about how they can handle everything. And employers are starting to do the math and the numbers are ugly. And, of course, Americans – most of the elderly, who are engaged, are still tragically succumbing to the virus. But here, as we have shown you, deaths have steadily declined since their peak in March, "he said.

"Trump's approach has been cautious. He couldn't lose the entire United States economy by ordering a blockade of 330 million Americans. That would have been ridiculous [and] abusive."

However, he added, Democrats continue to offer "free blockades" and an apparent "exemption" from the strict application of government blockade orders to factions of the public whose political ideology or agenda aligns with theirs, pointing to protesters in left.

"Now, you can see why that offer would have been attractive to people who don't realize that the blockages actually carry a huge cost that cannot be offset by new social assistance programs. Other diseases not treated," said.

"In reality, we need a serious and balanced approach to reduce the damage caused by the virus while doing the best we can to protect the economy, our families, our children and our small businesses."