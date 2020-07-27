Joe Biden could still lose these elections (opinion)





Doug Sosnik, one of the best political analysts in the United States, framed it this colorful way: "Seeing Donald Trump run for re-election is like watching an old Austin Powers movie. Both Austin and Trump walk without a hint of self-awareness, without a clue about how the world around him has changed. Trump stars in a replay of his 2016 campaign in a different country than the one who elected him president. "

The WSJ / NBC News, Pew Research Center and Gallup voting numbers tell the story of why Trump needs an ideological culture war to win these elections. Eighty percent of Americans believe the country is out of control, 65% think that the coronavirus is getting worse, only 19% of Republican voters are satisfied with the way things are happening in our country, the 72% of all voters believe the country is under control. On the wrong track, Trump's job approval can barely break 40% due to public dissatisfaction with his handling of the coronavirus, and Joe Biden has a consistent and significant lead in all public polls.

Every quantitative signal and historical precedent points to a sure loss for the President in November.

Now, most people who looked at the numbers 99 days later, including myself, made the same judgment in 2016: Trump couldn't win. He lost in most public polls throughout the general election and lost the national popular vote, yet he was elected with a solid victory at the electoral college.