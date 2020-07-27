Joe Biden could still lose these elections (opinion)

Every quantitative signal and historical precedent points to a sure loss for the President in November.
All Americans have been affected by the crisis. They met people who suffered from Covid-19, lost their jobs, were unable to send their children to school, and many had to change their lifestyle.
The murders of George Floyd and other black citizens have focused on racial justice issues with Americans flooding the streets to protest in large and small cities across the country. In short, this campaign is about much more important things than Hillary Clinton's emails.
The problem for Trump is that he now has a record to defend. As president, he owns these problems: a public health crisis, an economy in crisis, and a thirst for social change diametrically opposed to his vision of the United States.
There really are only two types of campaigns. When you have a record to run, you do it on yourself. And when your record is terrible, you do it on your opponent.
Richard Nixon did it about George McGovern in 1972, as did George Bush about Michael Dukakis in 1988. The public health crisis gives Trump little choice to do this about Biden.
To top it all off, Trump's pathological desire to do everything about himself and the great historical work he is doing further limits this option.
Given all this, it is not irrational to conclude that Trump cannot win these elections. In fact, I think it can't. The public does not trust him to handle the problems facing the country, and they are generally rejecting his vision of America. Nixon won the culture war in 1972. Trump's vision of the United States, rooted in America in the 1970s, is doomed to failure in my opinion.
But the choice isn't really over for a reason: Biden may lose this choice. He has had a very effective campaign to date, but now we are coming to the moment of truth, as many Americans are just beginning to focus on the race. To avoid a loss of Biden, I think you should do the following for the next 99 days.
- Focus on getting central Democratic constituencies. Blacks, women, and suburban voters have yet to come in record numbers to counter trustworthy voters at Trump's base.
- Do not reach or spend resources in states that you do not need to reach 271 electoral votes. You don't need Texas to win the presidency. The tidal force of a blue wave can unleash the state as a bonus, but focus on other states on the battlefield.
- Don't be afraid of being boring. The public is tired of the Trump act. They want competition to replace the reality show. Stick to your own game. Always be the adult in the race.
- Don't bite the hook. Trump will incite him with ridiculous and defamatory accusations on a daily basis. Use your advertising resources to respond when necessary to Trump, keep your message on what's best for the American people.
- Whatever you do, don't debate Trump. Trump has made more than 20,000 misleading or false statements according to the Washington Post. It is foolish to enter the ring with someone who cannot follow the rules or the truth. Biden will undoubtedly be angry with Republicans and the media for skipping the debates. But it's worth the risk, as trying to debate with someone unable to tell the truth is an impossible contest to win.
- Ignore the polls, run as if you were 10 points behind. Make sure your followers don't become complacent by not becoming complacent.
With 99 days to go before Election Day, Biden's race is to win. There is nothing Trump can do right now to earn it on his own. He has to rely on Biden hesitating in the next three months to be reelected. With discipline and focus, Biden will open as the 46th President of the United States next January.