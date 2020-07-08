Joe Biden defends Tammy Duckworth amid attacks on his patriotism







Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, received the Purple Heart after she lost her legs in 2004 when a rocket-propelled grenade hit the helicopter she was piloting during the Iraq War. He eventually retired from the Illinois Army National Guard as a lieutenant colonel.

"I can't say how I felt today when I heard the President of the United States, Donald Trump, question his patriotism," Biden told Duckworth during a fundraiser Tuesday night, according to a group report, although it was actually a Trump campaign statement that Duckworth was using his military service to deviate from other matters.

"I found it pretty gross, disgusting. I know you can handle it. I said, 'I'm glad I wasn't with him,'" Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, continued, adding that "it's a reflection of the depravity of what is happening in the White House right now. "

Some conservatives have taken advantage of Duckworth's comments to CNN over the weekend in which he suggested there should be a "national dialogue" on whether the statues of former slave-owning presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson should be brought down. Carlson, the top-rated presenter on Fox News, pointed to the comments as evidence that she is among the Democrats who allegedly "hate the United States" and called her "coward", "fraud" and "callous hack." He also characterized her military sacrifice by saying that "she was once wounded while serving in the Illinois National Guard." The Trump campaign on Tuesday echoed that line of attack, though it used less inflammatory language in a statement. "After saying she was willing to tear down the George Washington statues, Tammy Duckworth is now using her military service to divert her support to the left-wing campaign to mistreat the United States' foundation," the campaign said in a statement issued by Veterans. For Trump. Co-Chair Scott O & # 39; Grady and Medal of Honor winner and retired Army General Patrick Brady. "If she cannot defend George Washington, our first Commander-in-Chief, those of us who still respect the immense sacrifice of our Founding Fathers and believe that the United States is worth fighting for, we will hold her responsible for scaring the fascists of extreme left in the Democratic party. " CNN has reached out to the Trump campaign for additional comment on whether Trump himself shares the point of view of his campaign. Biden's comments are especially notable as Duckworth is among the broad level of those being scrutinized by the former vice president's campaign to be his running mate. Biden has said he will choose a woman, and has come under increased pressure to choose someone of color in light of the recent national debate on race in the United States. See the 2020 presidential election polls On Sunday, Duckworth, who is a Thai American, approved when asked by CNN's Dana Bash about "State of the Union" if Biden should choose a black woman for the job. "The Biden campaign has its own process they are going through. And I am sure Vice President Biden will choose the right person to be with him as he brings this country out of the mess Donald Trump has brought us into," Duckworth said. Duckworth has not responded to criticism of the Trump campaign, but has rejected Carlson's stains, highlighting his physical sacrifices made while serving the country. "@TuckerCarlson wants to walk a mile on my legs and then tell me if I love America or not?" Duckworth tweeted Monday.

Oliver Darcy and CNN's Chandelis Duster contributed to this report.





