Joe Biden delays vice president announcement for another week

Biden is his time.

Joe Biden is not expected to pick a running mate until at least August 10. The alleged Democratic presidential candidate had previously said he expected to appoint someone to the post earlier this month.

The late decision in the game will put the announcement just a week before the Democratic convention that will officially designate the couple as the party's presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

Biden, 77, would become the oldest person elected president if he succeeds in November and many believe he would only serve one term. That combination of factors has injected a particular urgency into the veepstakes as whichever one is selected would become an instant 2024 favorite and potentially shape the party for years to come.

In March, Biden promised to choose a woman for the job, and since then many names have increased and decreased. Senator Kamala Harris, Rep Karen Bass and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice are among the current finalists.

"For Joe Biden, this is the crucial moment. After all the investigations, all the investigations into the possible candidates, now it's up to Joe. It's personal, "said former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson." Now it's about your instinct. "

With posts