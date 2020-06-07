Joe Biden has no idea of ​​the nation's latest crisis

"The nation is crying out for leadership, but this president has nothing to offer," says Joe Biden, although he offers none of his own.

As cities across the country see violent vandals exploding large crowds of protesters outraged at the murder of George Floyd, Biden focuses entirely on playing that outrage, without thinking.

"We need to get down to work right away on real police reform," the former veep insists. In fact, a community policing revolution has been going on for decades: Bill Bratton led it in New York, Los Angeles and again in this city, dramatically reducing the use of force by the police and reducing incarceration rates. Now the extreme left has its own ideas, which boil down to the absence of vigilance.

But Biden has no idea about any of that. Your idea of ​​reform? "Instead of standing there and teaching a police officer when there is an unarmed person attacking them with a knife or something, shooting them in the leg instead of the heart is something very different," Biden said in a (can you believe it? ) prepared a speech at a church last week.

Translate Joe's speech and still scratch your head: "Shooting at the wing" is a fantasy, almost impossible even for expert marksmen, especially in a chaotic street situation. In just a few seconds, you simply can't react, follow a target, and fire like that.

Despite all his own problems with accurate wording, President Trump is trying to tackle the violent illegality that opportunists are causing under cover of the protests. Biden shows no interest in reassuring Americans that he cares about their safety.

He has barely said a word about the victims of the riots. "I urge protesters to exercise their rights peacefully and safely. But people across the country are furious and rightly so, ”he said during a fundraising campaign.

His Twitter feed is full of condemnations of Trump and support for protesters, but not a word about the victims of the violence.

Nothing about David Dorn, the 77-year-old retired police chief from St. Louis shot dead by looters while trying to protect a pawn shop.

Nothing about Patrick Underwood, the 53-year-old black man killed, likely attacked by his uniform, guarding a federal building in Oakland.

No, his campaign is too busy running left to block Bernie Sanders voters. A Biden spokesman said the candidate thinks the cash bond is a "modern debtor's prison." After Minneapolis protesters set fire to police cars, a police compound and retail stores, looting many of the latter, many members of the Biden campaign staff donated to groups that paid their bail.

A true leader does not play with his base; it asks difficult questions and offers answers that are not always easy for your allies to hear. Biden fails in every respect.