Joe Biden is running as the boss of mensch (opinion)

I never met Biden before the first crucible, but looking at him since then, I can clearly see the scars from year after year of personal pain. To his credit, he somehow looked within himself, found resistance, and finally committed his life to a moral purpose: to improve the world a little. His strong Catholic faith and working-class roots surely stabilized him.

For many, these tragedies would be too painful to bear. For Biden, they made him the man of decency and compassion we see today. That decency was on full display Tuesday when he addressed a nation mourning the loss of George Floyd and countless other victims of racial injustice.

He empathized with generations of suffering experienced by communities of color as he called on his fellow citizens to emerge stronger from this point on, just as he has done with his own crucibles. He related her pain to his. when saying : "There are still times when the pain is so great that it doesn't feel any different from the day Beau died. But I also know that the best way to bear the loss and pain is to make that anger and anguish a purpose."

Biden does not project superficial toughness like Trump does, but Trump is not close to having Biden's inner strength. Having worked for Richard Nixon in the White House years ago, I can tell you that ultimately it is the inner character of a president who serves the country well. Show me a leader who is hollow inside, as Trump appears to be, and I will show you a leader who will ultimately fail.

With five months of volatile and ugly campaign still ahead, Trump certainly has a chance to win re-election. But, right now, it is the mensch that looks the strongest.