Joe Biden is running as the boss of mensch (opinion)

The Biden who came out of the basement on Tuesday to deliver a speech about the race did not erase all those questions. But Your speech
He did remind us of what he offers that the other guy does not, and that is a man whose inner life is an enormous and unappreciated source of strength.
Psychologist Martin Seligman and his colleagues have done considerable research on the importance of crucibles in people's lives. A crucible is generally viewed as a terrible external shock that can strike out of nowhere and transform a person's life. Seligman has found
that humans often have one of three reactions to such a commotion: some people spiral into despair; most suffer for months but then are tough enough to recover; and the luckiest ones not only fall back but also grow from experience.
To cite a political example, polio swept
Franklin Roosevelt, 39, in one night and, despite repeated attempts, was never able to walk again. But after the initial bouts of depression, a comeback began and she finally transformed. He had been quite selfish and stupid in his early days, but in part, through his suffering, he changed, became compassionate and caring. Close advisers thought
Had it not been for polio, he may not have become president, and certainly not the great figure that emerged during the years of the Great Depression and World War II.
Similarly, Biden has suffered repeated crucibles: his adult life was marked by two unthinkable tragedies. In 1972, weeks after being elected to the Senate, a car accident delicate
his wife Neilia and their little daughter Naomi, and wounded their two children, Beau and Hunter. More than four decades later, in 2015, he buried his beloved oldest son, Beau, after his battle with brain cancer.
I never met Biden before the first crucible, but looking at him since then, I can clearly see the scars from year after year of personal pain. To his credit, he somehow looked within himself, found resistance, and finally committed his life to a moral purpose: to improve the world a little. His strong Catholic faith and working-class roots surely stabilized him.
For many, these tragedies would be too painful to bear. For Biden, they made him the man of decency and compassion we see today. That decency was on full display Tuesday when he addressed a nation mourning the loss of George Floyd and countless other victims of racial injustice.
He empathized with generations of suffering experienced by communities of color as he called on his fellow citizens to emerge stronger from this point on, just as he has done with his own crucibles. He related her pain to his. when saying
: "There are still times when the pain is so great that it doesn't feel any different from the day Beau died. But I also know that the best way to bear the loss and pain is to make that anger and anguish a purpose."
Biden does not project superficial toughness like Trump does, but Trump is not close to having Biden's inner strength. Having worked for Richard Nixon in the White House years ago, I can tell you that ultimately it is the inner character of a president who serves the country well. Show me a leader who is hollow inside, as Trump appears to be, and I will show you a leader who will ultimately fail.
With five months of volatile and ugly campaign still ahead, Trump certainly has a chance to win re-election. But, right now, it is the mensch that looks the strongest.
Source link