Joe Biden maintains double-digit lead over Trump in new national poll

Biden gets 52% support among registered voters, and 40% supports Trump.

The poll survey includes the five most recent national telephone surveys that measure the opinions of registered voters. All of the surveys were taken as coronavirus cases in the United States continue to rise, and the President maintains that the situation is under control while calling for a complete reopening of the economy and schools.

The ongoing outbreak is giving Biden a big lead in the general election, with recent polls showing voter preference for his focus on the issue.

Nearly 3 in 10 (29%) of voters in a Fox News poll released on Sunday said coronavirus is the most important problem facing the country, well ahead of any other problem named by respondents. 15% of the respondents said that the economy is the most important problem and 10% said that these were problems related to race relations, race problems and the police.