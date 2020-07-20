Joe Biden maintains double-digit lead over Trump in new national poll

Biden gets 52% support among registered voters, and 40% supports Trump.
The poll survey includes the five most recent national telephone surveys that measure the opinions of registered voters. All of the surveys were taken as coronavirus cases in the United States continue to rise, and the President maintains that the situation is under control while calling for a complete reopening of the economy and schools.
The ongoing outbreak is giving Biden a big lead in the general election, with recent polls showing voter preference for his focus on the issue.
Nearly 3 in 10 (29%) of voters in a Fox News poll released on Sunday said coronavirus is the most important problem facing the country, well ahead of any other problem named by respondents. 15% of the respondents said that the economy is the most important problem and 10% said that these were problems related to race relations, race problems and the police.
Most published polls find that Americans generally trust Biden about Trump to handle the coronavirus outbreak. 54% say they trust Biden, while 34% trust Trump, a 20-point lead, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Trump's approval of the use of the coronavirus has also decreased: 37% of voters approved it and 59% disapproved, according to a NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll last week. In June, 43% of voters approved of their handling of the pandemic, while 55% disapproved.
The CNN Poll Poll is an average of the five most recent national, independent, and live operator nationwide telephone surveys of the general election showdown between Biden and Trump among registered voters. The poll survey includes the results of the Fox News poll conducted July 12-15, the Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted July 12-15, the NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll conducted June 9-15. July 12, the Quinnipiac University Survey (undefined) conducted July 9-13, and Monmouth University survey conducted June 26-30. The survey survey does not have a margin of sampling error.